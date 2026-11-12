Sunrun Flex Home Energy System Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2027 Home Reno Awards Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Good Housekeeping's 2027 Home Reno Awards recognize Sunrun FlexTM battery-plus-solar subscription for protecting households when their energy needs increase, while also providing backup power and hedging against rising energy costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, announced today that its Sunrun FlexTM home energy subscription was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2027 Home Reno Awards. Flex is the first solar and battery storage solution designed to adapt to customers' changing energy needs. The full list of awards can be found here.

“Our judges like how Sunrun continues to innovate its pricing models,” said Dan DiClerico, the Good Housekeeping Institute's Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab Director.“With Sunrun Flex, homeowners can now lease a system that will meet their expanding power needs. That's important, as we know that most households add more electric components, such as heat pumps, electric vehicles, and induction cooktops, to their homes after going solar.”

This is the second time Sunrun has been recognized in Good Housekeeping's Home Reno Awards. In 2025, Good Housekeeping's Home Reno Awards recognized Sunrun's battery-plus-solar home energy subscription service as a Sustainability Innovator.

“From a practical and financial standpoint, Sunrun Flex maximizes value and adaptability. We designed Flex to give customers peace of mind that they will have enough energy to manage life's inevitable changes,” said Sunrun President and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Dickson.“By removing the guesswork from energy production and storage, we ensure our customers stay protected even when consumption increases due to home improvements, a growing family, or extreme weather.”

Traditional home solar systems are sized for a household's current energy usage-leaving families under-resourced as future needs increase. Flex systems are sized above a customer's pre-solar usage to ensure extra energy is always available, whether a customer adds an EV, new appliances, or other home improvements.

Sunrun Flex customers enjoy a predictable monthly minimum payment while only paying for extra energy above their baseline when they use it at a locked-in Flex Rate. Flex also delivers the full benefits of Sunrun's home battery storage offering, including automatic backup power during outages, protection against utility rate hikes, and support for the community's power grid. Learn more about Sunrun Flex here.

Each year, engineers and product analysts at the Good Housekeeping Institute, together with a team of home improvement professionals, spend months rigorously evaluating the best products and services for home remodeling and maintenance. As part of the evaluation process, analysts send products into the homes of consumer testers to see how they perform in real-world conditions, while GH design pros weigh in on style and aesthetics. To determine the winners, judges focus on key attributes including quality, value, efficiency, sustainability, and overall design appeal.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at .

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