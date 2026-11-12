Eaglenxt Secures Drone Orders Across Seven Countries In One Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As international demand grows, EagleNXT expands post-delivery training and user evaluation to get operators mission-ready faster

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (d/b/a EagleNXT) (NYSE American: UAVS), a leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor, counter-UAS, and software solutions, today announced drone sales into seven countries in a single week, spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, and serving the commercial, public safety, and defense markets with several additional orders in process. As its international customer base grows, EagleNXT is expanding post-delivery training and support and increasing its focus on user testing and evaluation, so customers get more from their systems and reach field-use faster.

“Selling into seven countries in a single week tells us customers trust our platforms. What maintains that trust is what happens after delivery,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.“Our operators work in very different environments, and their feedback goes straight into how we test and develop new technology. We believe that approach helps us deliver proven capabilities sooner and deepen customer relationships that support long-term shareholder value.”

After-Delivery Training and Support

EagleNXT's customer commitment extends beyond delivery through hands-on training, responsive technical support, and dedicated customer service. The Company's focus is on helping operators use their systems effectively and maintain mission readiness throughout the customer relationship. Its Technical Support team in Lausanne, Switzerland, supports this commitment to customers worldwide.

Renewed Focus on User Testing and Evaluation

EagleNXT is renewing its focus on conducting user testing and evaluation of new technology to accelerate its introduction. By bringing direct operator feedback into the development process, the Company aims to identify practical requirements earlier, refine new capabilities around real-world use, and shorten the path from evaluation to introduction. This effort is intended to make user experience a more direct driver of product development.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT products and UAS solutions, contact the EagleNXT Sales team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading provider of full-stack drones, advanced sensors, counter-UAS, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives. For more information, visit or follow EagleNXT on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on EagleNXT's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the Company's ability to recruit, integrate and retain qualified sales personnel; the effectiveness of the Company's sales and channel partner strategies; the timing and fulfillment of current and future purchase orders; the conversion of customer opportunities into revenue; demand for the Company's products in the agriculture, public safety and defense markets; the availability and timing of government and defense funding; risks associated with international operations; and competition in the unmanned systems market. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, see the risk disclosures in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and EagleNXT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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