TTEC Digital Named Nice Rising Star Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes TTEC Digital's rapid growth and enterprise momentum across the NiCE ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Digital, one of the largest pure-play customer experience (CX) solutions partners for data, AI, and security, today announced that TTEC Digital has earned NiCE Rising Star of the Year in the NiCE Channel Partner Awards. The award recognizes a partner that built early momentum through fresh capabilities, commitment, and customer-focused execution.

“Being recognized as Rising Star of the Year underscores the momentum TTEC Digital has built as a strategic partner for enterprises transforming customer experience through agentic AI and the NiCE platform,” said Brad Scott, vice president of TTEC Digital's NiCE practice.“Our focus extends beyond technology implementation as we help clients reimagine the end-to-end customer journey, accelerate time to value, and translate innovation into measurable business outcomes at scale. The depth of our technical expertise and cross-platform integration within the NiCE and Cognigy ecosystem, combined with the speed at which we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver value for our clients, is what differentiates TTEC Digital in the market.”

The award follows a sustained record of robust delivery and a strong pipeline aligned to NiCE solutions, particularly CXone, NiCE's purpose-built, AI-powered customer experience platform, which leverages natively-integrated Cognigy capabilities to deploy advanced agentic and conversational AI.

“Big ideas move faster when the right partners put them into action, and this year's NiCE Channel Partner Award winners are transforming ambition into momentum,” said Dorothy Copeland, chief partner officer, NiCE.“TTEC Digital earned Rising Star of the Year by opening new markets, accelerating enterprise growth, and helping customers turn complex transformation into measurable progress. Their achievements reflect what becomes possible when deep expertise, bold thinking, and powerful technology come together.”

The partnership between TTEC Digital and NiCE is designed to help clients realize high-impact outcomes, including:



Enterprise platform savings: Measurable annual cost savings through platform consolidation and modernization.

CX transformation return: Increased project ROI through comprehensive, AI-powered customer experience transformation. AI self-service efficiency: Measurable reductions in associate-assisted interactions via generative AI solutions.



The Rising Star of the Year award builds on TTEC Digital's recent recognition as a NiCE Platinum Partner and its selection as a launch partner for the NiCE AI Specialization Program - together underscoring TTEC Digital's leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to advancing AI-powered customer experience innovation.

For more information about TTEC Digital and NiCE, visit .

About NiCE

NiCE

About TTEC Digital

TTEC Digital is one of the largest pure-play customer experience (CX) technology partners globally, with a deep foundation in data, AI, and security with 2,000 technologists that innovate, architect, integrate, and operate CX technology solutions for more than 1,000 clients across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. TTEC Digital defines CX as everything that happens between a company and its customers: every conversation, every channel, every touchpoint, and the technology that makes those experiences possible. Certified at the highest tier across every major CX technology platform covering data, analytics, contact center, CRM, cloud, and frontier AI, we are a single accountable partner, from the first architecture decision through deployment and ongoing operations. The company's professional services, managed services, proprietary software, and forward-deployed engineers give clients the depth of a global firm and the agility of a strategic partner - measured on outcomes delivered, not hours billed. Learn more at ttecdigital.com.

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