Associa Announces $12 Million Expansion Of Global Headquarters In Richardson, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planned 23,000-square-foot building will provide dedicated corporate event space and a new home for Associa's in-house print shop

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, has announced plans to invest approximately $12 million to expand its global headquarters campus in Richardson, Texas. The expansion reinforces Associa's long-term commitment to North Texas and reflects the company's continued investment in the facilities and resources that support its global operations.

The project, known as Creekview III, will add a two-story, 23,000-square-foot building at 1300 Lookout Drive. The facility will feature dedicated space for corporate events and house INK, Associa's in-house print shop. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in December 2026, with completion anticipated by the end of 2027. The timeline will be finalized following the selection of a contractor.

“Richardson has been an important part of Associa's growth, and this expansion reflects our continued commitment to the city and our future,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa.“By investing in spaces that bring our teams together and strengthen our operations, we're creating more opportunities to collaborate, innovate and better serve the communities that rely on us.”

The expansion builds on Associa's investment in its Richardson headquarters, where the company consolidated its corporate operations in 2025. The existing two-building campus houses approximately 850 employees and serves as a central hub for Associa's global operations.

Creekview III will complement the existing campus by providing dedicated space for company gatherings and essential business functions. The additional facility will enhance collaboration across teams while supporting the operational needs of Associa's growing global organization.

As one of Richardson's major employers, Associa's continued investment underscores its commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the region and contributing to the city's business community.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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