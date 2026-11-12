Global Legal Technology Innovators Honored In 7Th Annual Legaltech Breakthrough Awards Program
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough, the leading market intelligence organization recognizing breakthrough innovation in the legal technology industry, today announced the winners of its seventh annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2026 awards honor companies, products and services helping modernize legal work and address challenges faced by law firms, corporate legal departments and the broader legal ecosystem.
Legal teams are handling more contracts, more case data and more regulatory change than ever, and clients still expect fast, accurate answers. Artificial intelligence, automation and analytics are now doing work that once took hours of attorney and staff time, from reviewing contracts and sorting discovery documents to tracking deadlines and forecasting legal spend. The teams seeing real results are the ones that pair these tools with strong security, verified accuracy and clear human oversight, because in law, a fast answer is only worth something if it is the right one.
The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the companies and products leading this change across every major area of legal technology, including legal research, contract management, eDiscovery, case management, practice management, legal operations, legal analytics, documentation, compliance, intellectual property, spend management, client relations and artificial intelligence.
“Legal teams are being asked to handle more volume, more regulation and more risk than ever, often with the same headcount and the same budget,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“This year's winners are giving them real ways to keep up. They are helping legal teams move through complex matters faster, find what matters in mountains of data and spend more time on the work that actually requires a lawyer. We are proud to recognize every one of the 2026 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
Winners were selected based on a range of criteria, including innovation, technological advancement and the impact of their solutions on the legal technology industry.
The 2026 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Access to Justice
Overall Access to Justice Solution of the Year: LegalShield
Bots and AI Legal Assistants
Generative AI Assistant Solution of the Year: Viewpoints.ai
AI Legal Assistant Platform of the Year: BoodleBox
Case Management
Case Management Solution of the Year for Large Practices: Neostella
Case Management Platform of the Year: JetBridge, iCopy
Overall Case Management Company of the Year: Assembly Software
Client Relations
Overall Client Relationship Management Company of the Year: eCourtDate
Data and Analytics
Overall LegalTech Data Solution of the Year: Data Connect, Elite
Overall LegalTech Data Innovation of the Year: StructureFlow
Documentation
Document Management Platform of the Year: NetDocuments
Voice Transcription Solution of the Year: Readback, a service of InfraWare, Inc.
Legal Operations
LegalOps Innovation of the Year: Hanzo Illuminate, Hanzo
LegalOps Platform of the Year: Streamline AI
LegalOps Solution of the Year: Legal Decoder
LegalOps Solution Provider of the Year: InfoTrack
Law Firm Management
Law Firm Management Solution Provider of the Year: Mitratech
IP Management
Overall IP Management Solution of the Year: Clarivate
Patent Management Software of the Year: Clearstone FTO, ClearstoneIP
Practice Management
Billing Management Innovation of the Year: InEight Billings, InEight
Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year: LEAP Legal Software
Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year: Actionstep
Legal Entity Management
Legal Entity Management Innovation of the Year: Filejet
Spend Management
Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year: Datalytics-Defense®, Milliman
Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year: MorAI Spend Intelligence, Morae
Overall Legal Spend Management Solution Provider of the Year: Lawcadia
Contract Management
Contract Life Cycle Management Platform of the Year: Contract Corridor
Contract Management Platform of the Year: Agiloft
Contract Management Solution of the Year: LinkSquares
Overall Contract Automation Solution of the Year: Docusign
eDiscovery
Best use of AI for eDiscovery: TCDI
Document Analysis Solution of the Year: OrcheSight
eDiscovery Innovation of the Year: Casepoint
Overall eDiscovery Solution Provider of the Year: Page One
Court Technology
Court Filing Solution of the Year: Proceed Legal
Marketplaces
Online Legal Services Platform of the Year: LawConnect
RegTech
Overall RegTech Solution of the Year: RegCompliance+, LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance
Artificial Intelligence
LegalTech AI Copilot of the Year: Centerbase IQ, Centerbase
LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year: Checkbox
LegalTech AI Platform of the Year: QorusDocs
LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year: Suited
LegalTech Generative AI Innovation of the Year: CourtLink® with ProtégéTM, LexisNexis
Leadership
LegalTech Startup of the Year: Patlytics
Overall LegalTech Company of the Year: UniCourt
Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year: DepoSim, AltaClaro and Verbit
Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year: Epiq AI, Epiq
About LegalTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Access to Justice, Case Management, Contract Management, Court Technology, Data and Analytics, eDiscovery, Legal Operations, Legal Research, Practice Management, RegTech and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact:
Bryan Vaughn
LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
949.529.4120
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