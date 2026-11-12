Global Legal Technology Innovators Honored In 7Th Annual Legaltech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Awards Recognize Companies and Solutions Advancing Legal Workflows, AI, Analytics, Compliance, Client Service and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough, the leading market intelligence organization recognizing breakthrough innovation in the legal technology industry, today announced the winners of its seventh annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2026 awards honor companies, products and services helping modernize legal work and address challenges faced by law firms, corporate legal departments and the broader legal ecosystem.

Legal teams are handling more contracts, more case data and more regulatory change than ever, and clients still expect fast, accurate answers. Artificial intelligence, automation and analytics are now doing work that once took hours of attorney and staff time, from reviewing contracts and sorting discovery documents to tracking deadlines and forecasting legal spend. The teams seeing real results are the ones that pair these tools with strong security, verified accuracy and clear human oversight, because in law, a fast answer is only worth something if it is the right one.

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the companies and products leading this change across every major area of legal technology, including legal research, contract management, eDiscovery, case management, practice management, legal operations, legal analytics, documentation, compliance, intellectual property, spend management, client relations and artificial intelligence.

“Legal teams are being asked to handle more volume, more regulation and more risk than ever, often with the same headcount and the same budget,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“This year's winners are giving them real ways to keep up. They are helping legal teams move through complex matters faster, find what matters in mountains of data and spend more time on the work that actually requires a lawyer. We are proud to recognize every one of the 2026 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

Winners were selected based on a range of criteria, including innovation, technological advancement and the impact of their solutions on the legal technology industry.

The 2026 LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Access to Justice

Overall Access to Justice Solution of the Year: LegalShield

Bots and AI Legal Assistants

Generative AI Assistant Solution of the Year: Viewpoints.ai

AI Legal Assistant Platform of the Year: BoodleBox

Case Management

Case Management Solution of the Year for Large Practices: Neostella

Case Management Platform of the Year: JetBridge, iCopy

Overall Case Management Company of the Year: Assembly Software

Client Relations

Overall Client Relationship Management Company of the Year: eCourtDate

Data and Analytics

Overall LegalTech Data Solution of the Year: Data Connect, Elite

Overall LegalTech Data Innovation of the Year: StructureFlow

Documentation

Document Management Platform of the Year: NetDocuments

Voice Transcription Solution of the Year: Readback, a service of InfraWare, Inc.

Legal Operations

LegalOps Innovation of the Year: Hanzo Illuminate, Hanzo

LegalOps Platform of the Year: Streamline AI

LegalOps Solution of the Year: Legal Decoder

LegalOps Solution Provider of the Year: InfoTrack

Law Firm Management

Law Firm Management Solution Provider of the Year: Mitratech

IP Management

Overall IP Management Solution of the Year: Clarivate

Patent Management Software of the Year: Clearstone FTO, ClearstoneIP

Practice Management

Billing Management Innovation of the Year: InEight Billings, InEight

Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year: LEAP Legal Software

Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year: Actionstep

Legal Entity Management

Legal Entity Management Innovation of the Year: Filejet

Spend Management

Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year: Datalytics-Defense®, Milliman

Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year: MorAI Spend Intelligence, Morae

Overall Legal Spend Management Solution Provider of the Year: Lawcadia

Contract Management

Contract Life Cycle Management Platform of the Year: Contract Corridor

Contract Management Platform of the Year: Agiloft

Contract Management Solution of the Year: LinkSquares

Overall Contract Automation Solution of the Year: Docusign

eDiscovery

Best use of AI for eDiscovery: TCDI

Document Analysis Solution of the Year: OrcheSight

eDiscovery Innovation of the Year: Casepoint

Overall eDiscovery Solution Provider of the Year: Page One

Court Technology

Court Filing Solution of the Year: Proceed Legal

Marketplaces

Online Legal Services Platform of the Year: LawConnect

RegTech

Overall RegTech Solution of the Year: RegCompliance+, LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance

Artificial Intelligence

LegalTech AI Copilot of the Year: Centerbase IQ, Centerbase

LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year: Checkbox

LegalTech AI Platform of the Year: QorusDocs

LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year: Suited

LegalTech Generative AI Innovation of the Year: CourtLink® with ProtégéTM, LexisNexis

Leadership

LegalTech Startup of the Year: Patlytics

Overall LegalTech Company of the Year: UniCourt

Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year: DepoSim, AltaClaro and Verbit

Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year: Epiq AI, Epiq

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Access to Justice, Case Management, Contract Management, Court Technology, Data and Analytics, eDiscovery, Legal Operations, Legal Research, Practice Management, RegTech and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

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