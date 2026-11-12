OSS Receives 10Th Order Since May 2025 From Leading Defense And Intelligence Contractor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest $1 million order brings cumulative orders to nearly $6 million since program started, with potential additional opportunities expected in 2027 and 2028

Follow-on production orders reflect continued customer demand for next-generation GNSS testing and simulation platform

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that a leading defense and intelligence contractor has placed a new $1 million follow-on production order in support of a next-generation GNSS testing and simulation platform. This is the 10th order from this customer since the relationship began in May 2025 and follows a $1 million production order announced on October 8, 2026. The aggregate value of orders received under the program since May 2025 now totals approximately $6 million. OSS believes the program may present additional order opportunities in 2027 and 2028.

“This latest order reflects the continued production activity associated with our customer's next-generation platform,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS.“Since establishing this relationship in May 2025, we have received ten orders totaling nearly $6 million, with the pace of orders accelerating as the program transitions from development into production. This is exactly the type of multi-year opportunity we are working to build across our defense and commercial markets, where initial platform wins can develop into sustained production programs.”

Under the latest order, OSS will provide its Gen 5 PCIe 4U short-depth server (SDS) as the compute foundation for the customer's next-generation GNSS simulation platform, to support expected demand in 2027. The platform is a multi-element, phase-coherent GNSS simulator designed specifically for Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna (CRPA) testing and can simultaneously simulate multiple threats, including jamming, spoofing and repeating.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the overall AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of OSS' products, including their ability to satisfy applicable customer, technical and performance requirements; the expected timing, scope and continuation of the customer's program; potential future orders and opportunities relating to the program, including in 2027 and 2028; the timing and amount of revenue expected to be recognized from existing orders and any potential future orders; the future adoption of OSS' technologies and applications by this or other customers; and the development and expansion of the Company's multi-year platform opportunities, offerings and customer relationships in the defense and commercial markets. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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One Stop Systems, Inc.

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