MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maple Ridge Community Management and Wilson Blanchard Management to sponsor 2026 Condo Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, will showcase its commitment to industry education and professional development at the 2026 Condo Conference, taking place Nov. 13-14 at the Toronto Congress Centre in Toronto. Four leaders from Associa's Canadian companies, Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM) and Wilson Blanchard Management (WB), will share their expertise on condominium leadership, fraud prevention, crisis preparedness and governance.

Recognized as North America's largest condominium conference, the event is expected to bring together more than 3,000 industry professionals and feature more than 280 exhibitor booths. Both MRCM and WB will serve as conference sponsors and maintain exhibitor booths on the trade show floor, connecting with condominium board members, property managers and industry partners.

Four MRCM and WB leaders will participate in educational sessions addressing key challenges facing condominium communities:



Craig McMillan, president of MRCM, will participate in "Leadership – The Secret Sauce is...," exploring the skills and approaches that contribute to effective leadership, including decision-making, communication and resilience.

Shawn Machado of MRCM will participate in "Behind the Boardroom: Uncovering Fraud in Condo Corporation," examining fraud-related risks and the importance of transparency and accountability in condominium governance.

Jeff Lack, president of WB, will participate in "Condo Crisis Ready: A Practical Playbook for Operational, People & Financial Resilience," offering insights into preparing for and navigating operational, personnel and financial challenges. Mark Marshall, vice president of operations, Toronto, at WB, will participate in the "Mock AGM Interactive Session," providing practical insights into annual general meeting procedures and effective condominium governance.

"The Condo Conference provides an important opportunity to share knowledge, exchange ideas and address the challenges facing condominium communities," said Craig McMillan, president of Maple Ridge Community Management. "Together with Wilson Blanchard Management, we're proud to contribute our expertise and support educational opportunities that help condominium boards and managers make informed decisions and build stronger communities."



The conference is jointly organized by the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario (ACMO) and the Canadian Condominium Institute – Toronto and Area Chapter (CCI-T). Its educational programming and trade show bring together condominium managers, board members, property owners and service providers to discuss evolving industry practices, strengthen professional connections and support effective community governance.

Through their participation as speakers, sponsors and exhibitors, MRCM and WB continue to demonstrate Associa's commitment to advancing industry knowledge, supporting professional development and helping condominium communities thrive across Canada.

For more information about the 2026 Condo Conference, including the full agenda and registration details, visit .

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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