Hyro Achieves Oracle Validated: Oracle Health Endpoint Validation Expertise For Delivering Proven Agentic AI EHR Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Validation confirms Hyro's Care OnCueTM appointment workflows run on Oracle Health's existing interfaces, reducing custom integration effort and cost of ownership for health systems

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyro, a leading Agentic Care Communications platform and an Oracle partner, today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated: Oracle Health Endpoint Validation Expertise for its integration of Hyro's Care OnCueTM platform.

The designation extends Care OnCueTM, already deployed across 2,500 hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities covering 220,000 providers, deeper into the Oracle Health ecosystem, and highlights Hyro's ability to layer agentic capabilities on top of its existing Oracle Health Foundation EHR workflows.









Bringing Agentic Care Communications Into the Oracle Health Workflow

Health system leaders evaluating a new agentic AI vendor typically ask whether the deployment and maintenance will add work to an already backlogged IT team. Hyro's Agentic Care Communications is built on Oracle Health's existing interfaces, so go-live does not require custom development on either side, offering lower cost of ownership.

Streamlining conversational access to EHR data, Hyro's Agentic Care Communications platform automates patient communications across call centers, websites, SMS, and mobile apps for health systems nationwide, having resolved more than 200 million patient interactions. Its integration with Oracle Health begins with appointment management, one of the top call drivers across contact centers in the provider space, with plans to expand to additional agents and workflows in the near future.

"For health systems running Oracle Health, the real question when evaluating a new vendor is whether it will maximize their existing EHR investment," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "This validation further strengthens Hyro's ability to extend the impact of Oracle Health and is the kind of proof health IT leaders demand before adding anything new to their technology stack. It confirms that our deep integration with Oracle Health's EHR performs as documented, so health systems can deploy with confidence."

Validation Designed to Give Customers Confidence

Expertise is a core tenet of Oracle's enhanced partner program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated: Oracle Health Endpoint Validation Expertise, partners like Hyro meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at .

“Achieving Oracle Validated: Oracle Health Endpoint Validation Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Hyro's Care OnCueTM is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said Michele Mieuli, Senior Director, Oracle Health Partner & Reseller Strategy.“Receiving an Oracle Validated designation indicates that a solution has completed a rigorous technical review process, helping to reduce deployment risk and improve the user experience of the partner's offering.”

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications platform, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels-including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro serves 2,500 hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities-health systems like Baptist Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Tampa General Hospital, and Inova Health System benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale-generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at .

About Oracle's Partner Program

The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit .

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Hyro Media Contact

Ashley Dauwer

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at