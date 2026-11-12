Arctera Helps Companies Bring Business Information Into Microsoft Copilot Workflows With Governance Controls In Place

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity lets organizations use more of their information in supported Copilot experiences while maintaining governance and compliance controls

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctera today announced new Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity for Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling organizations to bring enterprise information governed through Arctera into supported Copilot workflows. The capability gives employees access to more of their company's information for AI-assisted work using Copilot while safeguarding established governance and compliance controls. The new Microsoft 365 Copilot connectivity is part of Arctera AI Converge, which uses MCP to connect AI models with enterprise information governed by Arctera.

Enterprises have valuable information spread across systems that could help the workforce get more useful output from AI tools. Making that information available to Copilot also means maintaining control over who can access it, how it can be used, and how long it must be kept. Arctera helps organizations bring valuable information into Copilot while maintaining their same governance protocols.

Through MCP, an open standard for connecting AI applications with external data sources and tools, Arctera enables Microsoft 365 Copilot, connected through a custom federated connector to Arctera's MCP server to interact with enterprise information governed through its platform.

“Connecting enterprise information to Copilot requires more than making it accessible; it requires preserving the governance controls built into that content,” said Irfan Shuttari, product manager at Arctera.“By pairing MCP connectivity with years of deep, secure collaboration data managed within Arctera, organizations can dramatically accelerate regulatory inquiries and legal investigations while maintaining full compliance.”

“Much of an organization's knowledge sits outside the workflows where employees could put it to use,” said Soniya Bopache, SVP and GM at Arctera.“Our Copilot connectivity helps bring that information into their work while preserving the governance controls businesses have established. For leaders, this means getting more value from the information they already manage and the AI investments they are making.”

The new connectivity supports Arctera's Modern Compliance Intelligence strategy, helping enterprises govern and derive greater value from their information. It builds on the Arctera Unified Platform's communications governance, compliance, and eDiscovery capabilities to connect governed information with leading AI ecosystems.

Arctera's MCP connectivity for Microsoft 365 Copilot is available now. For more information, visit .

About Arctera

Arctera, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is a leading global provider of compliance and governance solutions that enable firms to unleash game-changing technologies into their organizations while minimizing risk. Created in 2024 from Veritas Technologies, Arctera helps the biggest companies in the world monitor and control exactly how their information is being accessed, used and shared. The ArcteraTM Unified Platform is able to capture data from over 130+ different content sources, and more than 280 AI policies help firms streamline compliance and adapt to evolving regulations.

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