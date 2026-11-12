Kratos Introduces Knownspace® Recon+TM Portable Terminal For Space Domain Awareness Anywhere

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Efficient form factor delivers advanced space domain awareness directly to the warfighter in the field

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, today announced the release of KnownSpace® Recon+TM, a portable satellite terminal that escapes the limitations of traditional Space Domain Awareness (SDA) by integrating multiple Radio Frequency (RF) SDA capabilities into a single deployable unit.

Recon+ is a commercially available product. Units have already been purchased by multiple U.S. government agencies.

KnownSpace Recon+ introduces a new approach to SDA in the field by enabling operators to assess the RF environment from any location, detect and classify satellite signals, characterize activity and support advanced SDA missions with one portable system. The collection of capabilities was previously limited to enterprise grade systems at fixed gateway locations. Its design allows rapid deployment from a single device that can be integrated through cloud or gateway systems.

Historically, SDA has been defined by optical systems and radar, both of which have severe limitations on their ability to collect useful information. The advent of modern RF signal monitoring tools from companies like Kratos has dramatically expanded the depth, breadth and availability of that data about friendly and unfriendly satellite activity and their users on the ground. With Recon+, Kratos now frees warfighters from another historical limitation, putting these capabilities in a portable unit that can be carried into the field.

For example, with Recon+ individual warfighters or teams in multiple remote locations can monitor certain types of activity that reveal which satellites are transmitting and receiving in the vicinity, obtain insights into their activity, behavior, interference and changes over time. Recon+ also provides insights into local signal behaviors conducted on the ground, such as interference or jamming sources.

Recon+ can be configured in a variety of form factors to meet a range of mission-specific goals, ranging from fly-away kits to transportable units that can be deployed at command posts or mounted on a vehicle. Built on Kratos OpenSpace® architecture, multiple Recon+ units can be networked for remote operations, extending RF awareness across dispersed locations while enabling connectivity and data sharing with other SDA systems. Its software-defined architecture also supports cloud connectivity and third-party software integration, allowing capabilities to be added and adapted as mission needs evolve. Together, these features underscore that Recon+ can be quickly tailored for mission-specific objectives while remaining highly portable.

"As the latest addition to the KnownSpace solutions family," said Hugh White, vice president of SDA & Space Superiority at Kratos, "Recon+ helps defense and other government agencies escape the limits of traditional ground systems with a powerful, flexible way for users to understand the RF activity in space and respond in real time."

About KnownSpace

Kratos KnownSpace RF signal-based Space Domain Awareness (SDA) solutions are reinventing our understanding of space as a warfighting domain by providing deeper insights about allied, adversary and commercial operations across orbital and ground environments and the links in between. Extending beyond the limitations of traditional radar and optical technologies, KnownSpace RF SDA capabilities include enterprise applications, gateway-based products and tactical solutions such as KnownSpace Recon+ a portable, cloud-enabled SDA terminal. Kratos also delivers real-time SDA services through its global KnownSpace Network of more than 190 sensors and 20 locations, the largest commercially owned, commercially operated (COCO) RF sensor network. Services include signal survey and characterization, tracking and maneuver, interference mitigation, geolocation, and more. For more information visit .

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

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Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

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