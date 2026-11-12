President's Choice® Reimagines Toronto's Historic Holiday Display Tradition With PC® Bookable Window

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto's holiday windows have always been made for looking. This one is made for booking. Bringing in the thrill of discovery beyond the glass. The free, immersive dining experience in Yorkville invites guests to step inside a holiday window and discover the unexpected flavours and plot twists of the 2026 PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM.

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President's Choice® is bringing the magic of Toronto's holiday windows beyond the glass with PC® Bookable Window, a free, bookable holiday dining experience inspired by the 2026 PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM. Located at 131 Bloor St. W. in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood, the experience will run on Thursdays and Sundays from November 10th to December 19th, giving guests the opportunity to step inside an immersive holiday window and discover products from this year's report.

For generations, Toronto's holiday window displays have been part of the ritual of the season, transforming a walk downtown into an occasion of its own. PC® Bookable Window puts a delicious spin on that tradition, inviting guests to step beyond the glass and experience the thrill of discovery firsthand. Through an immersive dining experience inspired by the 2026 PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM, guests will discover unexpected flavours, creative twists and new products designed to shake up the holiday season.

“Holiday windows have a special place in Toronto's history because they turn something as simple as walking down the street into a shared seasonal tradition,” says Lindsay Cook, VP, Control Brand, Loyalty and Joe Fresh Marketing, Loblaw Companies Ltd.“With PC® Bookable Window, we created a one-of-a-kind experience to reimagine that feeling through something President's Choice has always believed in: the power of great food to bring people together. By inviting people beyond the glass and around the table, we're giving Canadians a new way to discover the creativity, flavour and unexpected twists behind this year's PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM.”

A Holiday Tradition, Reimagined

At the heart of the experience is what President's Choice® does best: bringing unexpected creativity and innovation to great food. Featuring more than 100 new launches and 20 Must-Try products, the 2026 PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM is full of delicious discoveries designed to inspire new traditions, elevate holiday entertaining and bring something unexpected to the table.

Highlights will include the PC® Buttermilk-Brined Young Turkey, a first-for-Canada take that puts a new spin on the classic holiday centrepiece. PC® Beef Wellie Bites, a main-course moment reimagined into the perfect party bite, and PC® Our Ultimate Butter Tart Pie, a holiday dessert mashup featuring Canadian cranberries.

How to Experience PC® Bookable Window

PC® Bookable Window will run at 131 Bloor St. W. from November 19 to December 19, with 19 bookable dining experiences offered on Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

Each free dining experience will accommodate up to 12 guests, with reservations available for parties of varying sizes through OpenTable via a custom President's Choice® landing page. Reservations will be released in two waves:



November 12th @ 8:00am ET November 26th @ 8:00am ET



The discovery doesn't stop at the dinner table. Throughout the holiday season, PC® Bookable Window will also come alive for passersby on Bloor Street. With a simple wave, visitors can activate a moving display of colourful lights, explore featured products from the PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM and scan to shop their discoveries through PC ExpressTM. Guests can also access the booking page directly from the window.

PC® Bookable Window marks the fourth free immersive, bookable PC® experience in the past two years, following PC® Bookable Backyards, PC® Kitchen Drop and PC® House. It continues the brand's commitment to bringing the latest in culinary innovation to life through unforgettable experiences, creating new ways for Canadians to come together, connect and discover what's next from PC®.

See It. Book It. Taste It.

Experience PC® Bookable Window: Visit pcoptimum.ca/pcbookablewindow.

Discover the 2026 PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM: Explore the full report through the PC OptimumTM App and participating banner sites.

Taste the collection: Featured PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM products are available at participating Loblaw banner stores.

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About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at