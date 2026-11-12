Legal Decoder Named Legalops Solution Of The Year In The 2026 Legaltech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

Falls Church, VA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Decoder today announced it has been selected as the winner of the“LegalOps Solution of the Year” in the 7th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Legal Decoder was named the "LegalOps Solution of the Year" in the 2026 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

Legal Decoder transforms raw law firm invoices into structured, task-level intelligence, analyzing the underlying work performed and identifying tasks, staffing patterns, cost drivers, recurring inefficiencies, and outliers across matters and firms. The platform also enables teams to benchmark similar matters, evaluate staffing approaches, identify opportunities to improve workflows, and monitor performance across a portfolio. This creates a repeatable operating model for legal spend management where firms can diagnose realization leakage at the task level, price themselves competitively and profitably against matter-specific market benchmarks, and reduce billing friction. Legal Decoder gives legal operations teams faster access to the answers and analysis leadership needs to make informed decisions about outside counsel.

Through Aperture, Legal Decoder's natural-language query interface, users can ask questions about invoices, matters, staffing, and billing patterns conversationally. Aperture reveals, in plain language, what has actually happened at the matter level. The solution's NLQ architecture enables users to interrogate structured legal data conversationally to surface inefficiencies in staffing, workflows, and billing practices. Aperture combines conversational querying with Legal Decoder's Analytics Engine. Before any data is queried, it is parsed with invoice narratives and billing entries broken into underlying components for analysis. Each activity is then assigned the appropriate task and matter-level classification. Inconsistent billing language is normalized, and data is checked against compliance rules and analyzed for patterns, efficiency, and risk. Before any data is sent to an LLM, Aperture replaces all identifying markers with secure tokens to protect client data privacy.

“Legal invoices are roadmaps to better staffing, workflows, and billing performance, and are a blueprint for AI strategy. Instead of treating them as a collection of billing entries, our solutions help teams move beyond simply tracking whether an invoice complies with billing guidelines and begin understanding how legal work is actually being delivered,” said David Solomon, CEO of Legal Decoder.“We're honored to accept this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. Invoice review provides the control. Spend intelligence provides the context to understand what drives legal work and make better decisions. We'll continue to help legal teams and law firms receive the right data and analytics needed to meaningfully understand and improve legal billing, turning invoice data from a record of historical expense into a management asset.”

The legal technology sector is rapidly redefining how legal work gets done, transforming one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI legal assistants and agentic research to contract intelligence, eDiscovery, court and compliance technology, and connected legal operations platforms, legal technology is delivering greater speed, transparency and access to justice for law firms, legal departments, courts and the people they serve.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global legal landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how legal services are researched, drafted, managed and delivered. From AI-driven research and drafting platforms and contract lifecycle management to eDiscovery, case and practice management, regulatory compliance, legal spend analytics and access-to-justice solutions, these innovations are enabling legal organizations to work more efficiently, serve clients better and shape the future of the legal profession.

“Legal Decoder helps legal operations evolve from administrative support into a data-driven strategic function. Legal departments face growing expectations around efficiency, transparency, and measurable value. But legal operations can't optimize what they can't see. Most teams rely on manual invoice review or disconnected spreadsheets for the intelligence they need to answer business-critical questions,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“By connecting invoice data to tasks, staffing, performance, and cost, Legal Decoder gives teams the intelligence to identify problems, explain performance, support better decisions, and continuously improve how legal services are delivered. We're awarding Legal Decoder with 'LegalOps Solution of the Year.'”

About Legal Decoder

Legal Decoder transforms complex legal invoices into clear stories so corporate legal teams and law firms can see what really happened, whether it was efficient, and what it should have cost. Through Aperture, its natural language querying interface, users can ask those questions directly against their billing data. Every response is grounded in 45+ proprietary analytics flags and a court-validated methodology, with pre-LLM tokenization protecting sensitive data before it reaches the AI layer. With tens of billions in legal fees analyzed, Legal Decoder brings accountability and clarity to legal spend.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Access to Justice, Case Management, Contract Management, Court Technology, Data and Analytics, eDiscovery, Legal Operations, Legal Research, Practice Management, RegTech and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Press Inquiries

Deirdre White

dwhite [at] legaldecoder.com

