Chief GTM Launches In-Market Sales Execution For Private Equity Portfolio Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior sales executives deploy in two to three weeks across the US and Europe, with no nine-month executive search

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief GTM, which embeds senior sales executives directly in new markets, today announced a dedicated offering for private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Operating partners and portco CEOs get a senior, in-person sales presence in the US, Silicon Valley, the UK and Continental Europe within two to three weeks, so growth starts inside the hold period.







The usual sequence of retained search, a new VP of Sales, an SDR build-out and then ramp can consume nine to twelve months before the first new-market deal closes. Outsourced SDR agencies fill calendars, but enterprise deals rarely close from junior, remote outreach.

“Portfolio companies don't have a pipeline problem so much as a presence problem,” said Miika

Mantyvaara, founder of Chief GTM.“Enterprise buyers still decide in the room: at their offices, at the trade show, over dinner. I've spent 25 years selling in those rooms. Now we put a senior operator there on the portco's behalf, and we stay with the deal until it closes.”

Three ways to deploy



In-Market Sales Executive: a senior operator represents the portco at target accounts, events and partner sessions, and advances deals in person through close.

Lead Gen + In-Market Sales Executive: account-based targeting and multi-channel outreach that books meetings into the executive's calendar. Full Go-To-Market Team as a Service: fractional sales leadership and revenue operations for portcos entering the US or Europe from scratch.

Built for the hold period

Deployments start within two to three weeks, with no in-country entity or senior hire required. Success is measured in booked revenue, with weekly written pipeline reporting. When the portco is ready to hire, a validated customer profile, live pipeline and playbook transfer to the permanent team.

Chief GTM works across B2B SaaS, AI, deep tech, defense and dual-use, and industrial technology, with depth in transatlantic expansion.

Learn more at or book a 30-minute strategy call at .

About Chief GTM

Chief GTM (Cannmore Inc. d/b/a Chief GTM) helps growth-stage B2B companies turn new markets into booked revenue. Its executives work face-to-face with buyers in the US, Silicon Valley and Europe.

CONTACT: Miika Mantyvaara Chief GTM...