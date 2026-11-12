Weatherford Announces Expected Completion Of Redomestication To Delaware

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the“Company”) today announced that it expects to complete its previously announced redomestication to Delaware on Friday, November 13, 2026.

As part of the redomestication, Weatherford International plc ordinary shares are expected to stop trading on Nasdaq after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Weatherford International Corp common stock is expected to begin trading on Friday, November 13, 2026, under the new CUSIP number 94708K 103. Shareholders do not need to take any action as a result of this change, and the Company's ticker symbol (WFRD) will not change.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, as well as other statements we make, includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Weatherford's beliefs, plans, estimates, or expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“goal,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“target,”“will,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Redomestication, the related restructuring activities and the expected timing and financial implications. These statements are based on current beliefs, plans, estimates, and expectations, all of which involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the expected benefits from the Redomestication; the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the Redomestication, including any costs related thereto; the risk that the Redomestication disrupts current plans and operations; any changes in tax laws, tax treaties or tax regulations or the interpretation or enforcement thereof by the tax authorities in Ireland, the United States and other jurisdictions following the Redomestication; and the future financial performance of Weatherford following the Redomestication.

The foregoing factors are in addition to those other risks, uncertainties, and factors included in the“Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in Weatherford's reports filed with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and other documents filed with the SEC. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are not currently aware of or are unable to predict and which may also affect Weatherford's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and Weatherford undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

For Investors:

Luke Lemoine

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

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For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Vice President, Communications, Marketing & Sustainability

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