IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Bell2bell Podcast Featuring Natalie Hirsch, CFO Of Trugolf Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. The Bell2Bell Podcast's latest episode features Natalie Hirsch, CFO and COO of TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a technology company expanding its presence in digital asset infrastructure following its acquisition of Polymath Research Inc. ("Polymath"), which closed on October 8, 2026.

To begin the interview, Hirsch, who also serves as CEO and CFO of Polymath, discussed the strategic rationale behind TruGolf's acquisition of Polymath, highlighting the similarities between the companies' approaches to digitizing physical-world experiences and assets.

"Although they seem very different, I think TruGolf was looking at how to move into their next chapter, and we were looking to go public, and the story just made sense," Hirsch said. "When we sat down together to figure out how this could work, the synergies were there. If you think about what TruGolf does, they digitize experiences through golf simulation, and Polymath is digitizing real-world assets. Both companies are aligned in that we're building both halves of the digital layer of the physical world."

Hirsch then explained how the combined company plans to put Polymath's technology into practice by bringing the TruGolf Links franchise capitalization table onto the Polymesh blockchain.

"Franchising has so much opportunity in terms of being on-chain. Taking a cap table and putting it on-chain creates a level of trust and transparency for the end user," Hirsch said. "Cap table management is such a strong use case for the blockchain because it's basically a decentralized ledger of record. You have everything there, everything is a tokenized asset on-chain, and you can track everything more seamlessly. You can move around tokens and change ownership and also create a dividend or payout structure."

Looking ahead, Hirsch discussed the combined company's priorities for 2027, including strengthening operations and exploring opportunities to connect digital assets with sports experiences.

"I think what shareholders should pay attention to is bringing together two businesses fundamentally. It helps realign your commitment to build a better, stronger, but also leaner company," Hirsch said. "We're committed to cleaning up both businesses as standalones in the next few months so they're poised for growth in 2027... synergizing the digital aspect of TruGolf and figuring out ways potentially to create digital experiences on-chain is something people can watch out for in 2027."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith for a conversation with Natalie Hirsch, CFO and COO of TruGolf Holdings, as she discusses the strategic rationale behind the Polymath acquisition, the planned tokenization of TruGolf Links' franchise operations, opportunities in regulated digital securities and the combined company's priorities for growth in 2027.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

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About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology, because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About Polymath

Polymath, a wholly owned subsidiary of TruGolf, is a Canadian technology company that develops capital markets infrastructure for the issuance, compliance and lifecycle management of regulated digital securities and other tokenized financial instruments.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Polymath and the integration of the businesses; the planned migration of the TruGolf Links capitalization table to Polymesh and any related tokenization, ownership-transfer or distribution features; the combined company's priorities, operations and growth prospects for 2027; and potential digital or on-chain experiences. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof.

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