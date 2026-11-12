Northern Technologies International Corporation To Announce Fiscal 2026 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) today announced that it expects to release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 19, 2026, before the market opens. A copy of the news release will be available on the Investor Relations section of NTIC's webpage ().

In conjunction with NTIC's release of its financial and operating results, investors, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Gautam Ramdas, President and CEO, and Matt Wolsfeld, CFO, will review NTIC's fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter financial results and outlook, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Details for the conference call are as follows.

CONFERENCE CALL CONFIRMATION:

NTIC Fiscal 2026 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

November 19, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. ET (8:00 A.M. CT, 7:00 A.M. MT, 6:00 A.M. PT)

Live Call Participants Registration URL:

To join the live call and ask a question, a participant must register using the URL above. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call.

URL EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS WEBPAGE:

The audio-only webcast can be accessed at the following link: . A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of NTIC's webpage. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately one year on the Investor Relations section of NTIC's webpage.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary, environmentally beneficial products and services in over 65 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 50 years and more recently has also targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Investor and Media Contact:

Matthew Wolsfeld, CFO

(763) 225-6600