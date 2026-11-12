Research: Multiskilling Can Shorten Construction Schedules By Up To 38%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research released today reveals that multiskilling can shorten construction schedules by up to 38%, offering a promising strategy to help address America's skilled labor shortage. By expanding workers' skills and improving workforce flexibility, contractors can increase their capacity to meet growing construction demands without relying solely on an already-constrained labor market, according to Associated Builders and Contractors' analysis of the research.

Conducted by the Simplar Foundation, this research marks the final report in its three-part multiskilling series. Together, the studies provide compelling evidence of how multiskilling can improve workforce utilization, increase productivity and strengthen project delivery while creating greater opportunities for construction craft professionals.

“America faces a fundamental challenge: We have more to build than our workforce can currently support," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO.“This research demonstrates that a solution is already within reach. By investing in our craft professionals, expanding their skills and removing unnecessary barriers to using those skills, we can create more opportunity for workers and greater capacity for contractors to build America.

“As a new Congress prepares to take office, lawmakers now have powerful evidence to guide policies that strengthen our workforce, promote fair and open competition and deliver better outcomes for owners and taxpayers. This is an opportunity for the entire construction industry to win.”

The report, Schedule Duration and Labor-Curve Outcomes Associated with a Multiskilled Labor Strategy, analyzed nearly 90,000 labor hours across 18 construction projects involving 11 contractors. Researchers examined actual project labor records to evaluate how multiskilled workers helped contractors match available skills to changing project needs, maintain workflow continuity and manage daily staffing demands.

Other key findings include:



Shorter project schedules: Multiskilled crews completed work in approximately 22% to 38% fewer workdays than a modeled single-trade labor strategy was estimated to require. Conversely, restricting workers to one trade required 28% to 62% more workdays to accomplish the same work.

Improved workforce availability: On most project days (73%), relying on single-trade staffing would have left at least one trade without sufficient available labor compared to multiskilled crews.

Greater staffing flexibility: A single-trade strategy required more than one-third additional staffing on the busiest project days, underscoring the value of workers with multiple skills who can adapt to changing project needs. Broader worker capabilities: Researchers documented 80 unique trade and skill combinations across 18 trades. Multiskilled workers performed an average of 3.2 different trades or skills over the course of their projects.

These findings build on two earlier research releases demonstrating how multiskilling helps qualified workers spend more of their workday directly advancing construction and reduces delays associated with coordination and handoffs between trades.

Taken together, the entire study demonstrates the significant potential of multiskilling to strengthen America's construction workforce:



Workforce utilization: Multiskilled crews increased their share of time directly advancing construction work by 39% and reduced waiting and idle time by 68%.

Productivity: Controlled field trials found that multiskilled workflows increased production rates by 37% to 50% and completed closely sequenced construction work involving frequent trade handoffs approximately 30% faster. Staffing and schedules: Project labor records demonstrated the potential for substantially shorter schedules and greater flexibility to meet daily labor needs, helping contractors make better use of available workforce capacity.

Importantly, these improvements do not depend on individual craft professionals performing tasks faster or working harder. Instead, multiskilling allows appropriately trained and qualified workers to apply a broader range of skills, reducing delays between work activities and helping contractors maintain progress as project demands change.

“This research gives the construction industry something it has needed for a long time: measurable evidence of how workforce flexibility translates into project performance,” said Brian Lines, Ph.D., P.E., principal investigator and associate professor at the University of Kansas.“The benefits come from giving qualified workers the flexibility to apply their skills across multiple tasks, reducing unnecessary delays and keeping projects moving even with workforce needs change. This approach offers significant potential to improve project delivery in an industry facing persistent workforce constraints.”

“The research also offers an important opportunity to inform workforce and construction policy,” said Bellaman.“With significant public and private construction investment depending on the availability of skilled craft professionals, ABC calls for policies that recognize demonstrated worker competencies, expand training and upskilling opportunities and preserve the flexibility of qualified workers to perform work safely across multiple skills and trades.”

The national multiskilling research series was conducted by the Simplar Foundation in collaboration with Arizona State University, the University of Kansas and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

To explore the full research series, visit simplarfoundation.org/multiskilling. To learn more about ABC's workforce productivity initiatives, visit abc.org/multiskilling.

CONTACT: Erika Walter Associated Builders and Contractors...