Fan Engagement Platform Eventista Wins Gold Globee® For Global Expansion After Reaching 35+ Countries In Two Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, USA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eventista, a fan engagement and revenue-growth partner powering voting, ticketing, merchandise and fandom for global pageants and entertainment events, has been named a Gold winner and Best of Category in the Global Expansion category of the 2026 Globee® Business Awards.









In just two years, Eventista has expanded its footprint across more than 35 countries and five continents, delivering over 1,500 projects for more than 600 global partners.

This growth is reflected in the ecosystem's metrics: over 250 million platform visits and a worldwide fanbase of 8 million users. In November 2025, Eventista ranked #8 Entertainment App on the App Store. Its infrastructure has processed over 30 million transactions with a 70% success rate, above average industry benchmarks, supported by more than 200 global and local payment methods.

Eventista's partners span Asia, Latin America and Europe, including Miss World, Miss Earth, Miss Cosmo, Mister International, Miss Teen México, Miss Teen Continental, Miss Grand Spain and Miss World Estonia... Eventista is also one of the leading platforms for pageantry events in Mexico.

Beyond pageantry, Eventista has expanded into music and entertainment, particularly in the South East Asia region. In the 12 months ending Q2 2026, more than 100 established and emerging artists used the 1ZONE ecosystem for ticketing, merchandise and fan engagement, marking strong growth over the previous period.

Eventista's capacity to handle massive, worldwide audiences was prominently demonstrated during Miss World 2026. Operating as the Growth Partner and Official Voting Platform for the prestigious pageant, Eventista successfully connected 3.44 million fans from over 150 countries taking part in the voting race, casting 33.99 million votes across more than 8.49 million voting portal visits. This large-scale deployment showcased the platform's ability to provide a stable, seamless, and transparent fan-commerce experience for one of the world's most widely recognized entertainment events.

Mr. Lui Corzo, National Director of Miss & Mister Mexico Organization, said:“Working with Eventista has been a truly positive experience. Their platform proved to be transparent, reliable, and highly user-friendly. Adopting this new approach initially required careful consideration, but we are very glad we did – it has elevated the professionalism and overall experience of our competition.”

At the center of Eventista's offer is 1ZONE, an all-in-one ecosystem that brings voting, ticketing, merchandise and fandom tools into a single platform. The system runs in real time and uses AI-powered tools, giving organizers one view of their fan data. Eventista supports each partner end to end, from planning and strategy to media execution and 24/7 support.

“Global scale means little without local understanding. That is how we reached more than 35 countries in two years, by pairing world-class technology and excellent operations with strategies built for each market. As a growth partner, we help organizers and artists grow their brand, their fanbase and their revenue together,” said Julia Doan, co-founder of Eventista.

Eventista not only sets a gold standard in its product and services, but also measures its work through partner business results. Across its partner portfolio, the company reports an average revenue uplift of 45%, with peak uplift reaching 350%. Fan-generated revenue routinely covers 30% to 50% of total event expenses, fundamentally transforming the commercial viability of global entertainment.

These results come as fan spending becomes a larger share of the entertainment economy. Goldman Sachs' 2026 Music in the Air report projects global live music revenue of $39.6 billion in 2026, up 6% year on year, and describes its earlier assumption that superfans spend about twice as much as the average listener as too conservative.

About Eventista



Eventista is a fan engagement and revenue-growth platform for global pageantry and entertainment. Through 1ZONE, its all-in-one Voting – Ticketing – Merchandise – Fandom ecosystem, Eventista helps organizers and artists bring fan operations and data into one place and unlock new revenue from their communities.

The company delivers end-to-end operational excellence, from growth strategy and proprietary technology to media execution and round-the-clock 24/7 support, and is the trusted partner of world-class international competitions, including Miss World, Miss Earth, Miss Cosmo, Miss & Mister Global and Mister International.

Official Announcement:

About Globee Awards

Now in its 16th year, the Globee® Business Awards is a US-based programme that recognizes organizations worldwide for business achievement, with winners determined through merit-based scoring by more than 3,700 judges. The Global Expansion category recognizes companies that have grown their operations and impact across international markets. With only approximately 5% of nominations receiving Gold recognition, the award highlights Eventista's remarkable international growth and market expansion.

Press Contact

(Mr.) Beto Huynh - Brand Manager, Eventista - ...