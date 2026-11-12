Baird Medical Enters South Korea Market Through Strategic Distribution Partnership With ALLIS MED

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIS MED to lead regulatory certification process and serve as exclusive distributor for Baird Medical Microwave Ablation (MWA) products in key market

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the“Company”), announced that it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with ALLIS MED, a medical device distributor focused on the sale of surgical products and technologies to university hospitals and community medical centers.

Under the agreement, ALLIS MED will serve as Baird Medical's Korea License Holder, and will manage regulatory submissions and interaction with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Following receipt of product certification, ALLIS MED will become the exclusive distributor of Baird Medical's products in South Korea.

Similar to other markets in Asia, thyroid tumor ablation procedures in South Korea are primarily performed using radiofrequency ablation. Through this partnership, which is designed to bring microwave ablation (“MWA”) technology to the country, Baird Medical and ALLIS MED aim to offer physicians another tool to address the needs of patients.

“Our entry into the South Korea market represents another important milestone in our ongoing global expansion strategy, while further strengthening our footprint in Asia,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman and CEO of Baird Medical.“Thus far in 2026, we have made inroads into multiple new markets, including Argentina, Egypt, Pakistan and Vietnam, while taking steps to strengthen our leadership position in the PRC and significantly expanding our commercial presence in the United States. These initiatives have helped to diversify our revenue base and create a stronger, more stable, global foundation for long-term growth. These achievements, coupled with recent technological and regulatory advancements including the FDA 510(k) and CE submissions for our Irreversible Electroporation System, position us well to continue our global market expansion efforts as we prepare to enter 2027.”

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a global, pioneering medical device company specializing in minimally invasive ablation technologies for a range of solid tumors. The Company's lead product, a microwave ablation (MWA) system, is FDA-cleared for soft tissue ablation and is being launched in the U.S. primarily for the treatment of benign thyroid nodules. In addition, the Company is expanding its minimally invasive technology portfolio, including IRE-based products and an AI-powered robotic ablation system.

Baird Medical's MWA solutions have been adopted by a growing number of leading U.S. institutions and private practice groups, including the Mayo Clinic, Columbia University Medical Center, and The George Washington University Hospital. The company is rapidly expanding its global commercial footprint, with sales now reaching markets across multiple continents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "could", "should", "expect", "intend", "might", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "budget", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Baird Medical does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not be successful in expanding its business in China or the United States; (2) changes in general economic conditions; (3) regulatory conditions and developments; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the nature, cost and outcome of pending and future litigation and other legal proceedings instituted against Baird Medical or others; and (6) other risks and uncertainties from time to time described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, including those listed under the sections titled "Risk Factors" therein, and in Baird Medical's other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these, and other risk factors is contained in Baird Medical's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Baird Medical, or other matters attributable to Baird Medical or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Baird Medical expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan for Baird Medical

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