SANGRIX INC. Announces 1-For-8 Reverse Stock Split Effective November 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANGRIX INC. (NASDAQ: SGRX) (“SANGRIX” or the“Company”) today announced that its Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares will undergo a 1-for-8 reverse stock split (the“Reverse Stock Split”).

The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to commence reverse-split-adjusted trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at market opening on November 16, 2026. The ticker symbol will remain“SGRX,” and the new CUSIP number will be G21621142.

At effectiveness, each eight (8) issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will consolidate into one (1) Class A ordinary share. Each eight (8) issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will likewise consolidate into one (1) Class B ordinary share.

Following the Reverse Stock Split, outstanding Class A ordinary shares will decrease from 4,035,192 to approximately 504,399, and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will decrease from 96,043 to approximately 12,006, in each case subject to the rounding up of fractional shares.

In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association will be amended to proportionately decrease authorized ordinary shares and increase their par value to US$0.0024 each. Outstanding options, warrants and other instruments exercisable for or convertible into ordinary shares will undergo adjustments pursuant to their governing terms.

Fractional shares will not be issued. Any fractional entitlement arising from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded upward to the next whole share.

About SANGRIX INC.

SANGRIX INC. (NASDAQ: SGRX), formerly Bit Origin Ltd, is pursuing opportunities across AI computing infrastructure and digital infrastructure services, including GPU computing, server leasing and storage infrastructure.

Additional information is available at .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement includes forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning, among other matters, the anticipated implementation and impact of the Reverse Stock Split and continued compliance with Nasdaq listing standards. Actual outcomes could differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's SEC filings. No assurance can be given that the Reverse Stock Split will enable continued Nasdaq compliance.

Except where legally required, the Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements following this announcement.

Company Contact:

SANGRIX INC.

Mr. Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

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