Deep Cuts Price On Battery Energy Storage System: Wattcycle Launches Black Friday Sale 2026 With Up To 60% Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extra 8% off with code WTBF2026, triple Wattpoints, 60-day price protection, and a free battery for the top November buyer are all in play through Dec. 1









LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery shoppers rarely see this many reasons to buy in one place. WattCycle, a maker of deep cycle LiFePO4 batteries and home energy products, has opened its Black Friday sale with up to 60% off every product on its official website, from home battery backup systems to trolling motor or RV batteries and hybrid inverters.

The savings do not stop at the 60% off price. Shoppers can add coupon code WTBF2026 for another 8% off, earn triple Wattpoints on every order, and buy under a 60-day price protection promise. Customers will also take home a free 12V 314Ah MINI battery. Every offer runs through Dec. 1, and the best of them are available only on the WattCycle website.

Black Friday Offers in Detail

Extra 8% Off With Code WTBF2026

The Black Friday discount code WTBF2026 takes 8% off at checkout on the WattCycle official website. It works on top of products that are already discounted, so the sale price and the code price stack. The code stays valid through Dec. 2. For anyone building a full battery and inverter system, the extra 8% adds up quickly.

Triple Wattpoints on Every Order

WattCycle members earn 3X WattPoints on purchases made during the Black Friday sale. WattPoints are redeemable for discount coupons, free charger, free batteries, or WattCycle branded merchandise. Such as T-shirts, Hoodies, Baseball caps, Hiking backpack, Insulated bag. A large order now builds a head start on the next one.

A Free 12V 314Ah MINI for the Top November Customer

The customer with the largest total order amount in November wins a free 12V 314Ah MINI battery. The winner also receives a 15% discount code for the next purchase.

60-Day Price Protection

Every customer is covered by a 60-day price protection policy during the promotion. That is twice the length of protection in any previous WattCycle event. If a customer finds a lower price than the one paid, they can send the order number and a screenshot to customer service. After verification, WattCycle refunds the difference. The company describes these as the lowest prices shoppers will see this year.

Flagship Deals for WattCycle Black Friday 2026

The commercial centerpiece of Black Friday 2026 is WattCycle home battery backup, now available at the lowest prices of the year. Pair it with a WattCycle hybrid inverter, and the same sale prices turn a single battery into a full home energy setup.

WattCycle 48V 100Ah Server Rack LiFePO4 Battery

Black Friday price: $829.99 (was $1,599.99, save 48%) | With code WTBF2026: $763.59



Energy: 5.12kWh

Fits standard 3U cabinets with plug-and-play installation

3A active balancing works 100 times faster than 0.03A passive balancing

100A BMS with 20+ protections and a 200A peak for 2 seconds Features: Bluetooth/App monitoring, expandable, 7-year warranty



This rack mount battery is aimed at homeowners building or growing a battery backup system. It stacks in parallel for up to 102.4kWh, so a modest setup can scale with the household. 3A Active balancing helps keep cells even, which supports battery life over time.

The most popular combination in 2026 is this 5120Wh rack battery paired with the WattLINK cable, which can increase the capacity of the EcoFlow power station by 5.12kWh.









WattCycle 5,120Wh Rack Battery + WattLINK Cable Bundle

Black Friday bundle price: $869.98 | With code WTBF2026: $800.39



Designed for EcoFlow Delta 2 and Delta 3 series power stations

5,120Wh of capacity, 5X times the EcoFlow's Smart Extra Battery

WattLINK cable (M8 to XT150) included in the bundle

About $0.16/Wh at the bundle price 100A BMS with 20+ protections and 3A active balancing



EcoFlow owners who want a longer runtime now have a different route. The WattLINK cable connects this 5,120Wh rack battery to a compatible power station, adding far more capacity than a 2,048Wh DELTA 2 extra battery. And the price is also much lower than the official extra battery of Ecoflow. This is the most cost-effective solution for EcoFlow owners this year. It is a practical upgrade for home backup, RV trips, and extended outages.









WattCycle 6500W 48V Hybrid Single Phase Inverter

Black Friday price: $749.99 (was $1,899.99, save 60% ) | With code WTBF2026: $690.00



6,500W single-phase output for 48V systems

9,000W dual MPPT input for solar charging

Battery-free startup

Compact 15kg body Scalable to 39kW with up to 6 units in parallel



Off-grid cabins, workshops, and smaller homes are the natural fit. The inverter is light enough for easy mounting and can run from solar before a battery is connected. When power needs grow, up to six units can work together.

WattCycle Super 12kW Split-Phase All-in-One Inverter

Black Friday price: $2,199.99 | With code WTBF2026: $2,024.00



12kW split-phase output

24kW dual MPPT input

200A grid bypass

250A hybrid charging 18kVA peak power, scalable to 72kW with up to 6 units



This is the high-demand option for whole-home backup. Large solar arrays, heavy appliances, and long outages call for more headroom, and the Super 12kW is built to deliver it. Paired with WattCycle 48V batteries, it forms the core of a full home energy system.

WattCycle 36V 50Ah Trolling Motor LiFePO4 Battery

Black Friday price: $299.99 (was $449.99, save 33%) | With code WTBF2026: $275.99



Built for 100 to 120 lb trolling motors, with 50A continuous discharge

29.87 lbs, over 50% lighter than equivalent lead-acid setups

Drop-in size with M8 terminals

6,000+ cycles at 80% DOD Features: Bluetooth App monitoring, IP65 waterproof



Anglers get steady power for a full day on the water in a lighter package. The standard dimensions (13.11 × 6.93 × 8.70 inches) make it a straight swap for an older battery, and the Bluetooth app shows battery status from the boat.

The sale also covers the WattCycle 24V 50Ah Trolling Motor Battery at $229.99 (was $359.99), or $211.60 with code, and the 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery at $399.99 (was $549.99), or $367.99 with code.

WattCycle 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery Series

The 12V 314Ah series is the most popular series in the WattCycle Black Friday deal. These deep cycle LiFePO4 batteries are built for RVs, boats, and off-grid cabins, where big capacity means appliances run longer between charges.









Shop the WattCycle Black Friday Sale

The WattCycle Black Friday battery sale runs through Dec. 1, and code WTBF2026 stays valid through Dec. 2. Between the price cuts, triple points, and a free battery up for grabs, the WattCycle battery Black Friday deals leave plenty of room to save. Shoppers can browse all offers at WattCycle Black Friday Sale page.

About WattCycle

WattCycle is a LiFePO4 energy storage brand focused on home battery backup and residential battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company integrates research and development, manufacturing, and sales, pairing EV-grade cells and multi-layer BMS protection with hybrid inverters to form complete home energy systems. Backed by warranty options, responsive customer service, and clear price safeguards, WattCycle aims to make dependable energy security a practical choice for American households.“A home battery should give a family confidence every time the grid is under strain. This Black Friday, WattCycle is making that confidence more accessible, with LiFePO4 batteries and inverters built for the long term and protections that keep every purchase worry-free,” said Steve, General Manager of WattCycle.

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