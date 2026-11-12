As 50 Public Companies Reject Tokenized Securities Venues, Glider Launches Permissionless Alternative

Glider introduces a new approach to tokenized equity investing, challenging the venue-centric model facing opposition from major public companies.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glider today launched a global investing platform for tokenized stocks. The company, backed by a16z and Coinbase Ventures, allows investors to build and share investment strategies composed of tokenized equities and other digital assets. To date, over 100,000 investors have traded on the platform.

Over the past few weeks, 50 public companies have rejected having their stocks traded under the new SEC exemption for Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs). Glider, instead, operates via an alternative structure utilizing onchain stocks issued by Coinbase, Robinhood, Ondo, Kraken, Binance, and others. Unlike TSV stocks, these versions are permissionless and can be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) giving investors opportunity to earn yield, collateralize, and borrow against their positions all within Glider.

While investors can buy and sell individual stocks on Glider, Glider strategies are what differentiate the platform. In August, Bitwise launched the Mag7X strategy with Coinbase on Glider. Strategies range from passive, direct-indexed ETFs to active hedge fund strategies with DeFi composability. The platform also features viral strategies like the Nancy Pelosi Tracker, which Glider opens for the first time to global investors.

“Glider is paving the way to bring mainstream investors into tokenized equities. The complexity of blockchains often pushes users away, but Glider makes it so easy.” said Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation.

This year has seen a 10x increase in market cap for permissionless stocks. The issuers, collectively, began the year below $300 million and now exceed $3 billion. Ondo alone lists more than 450 U.S. stocks and ETFs. Permissionless stocks are backed 1:1 with the underlying stock held in custody at a U.S. broker-dealer (often Alpaca ). Besides economic performance, these stocks also pass through dividends and voting rights.

Glider is non-custodial. Assets stay in the investors' own wallets and strategies run directly in those wallets. This structure is unlike vaults in that it does not commingle funds, use oracles, or smart contracts. Because the funds stay in investor wallets, they are bankruptcy remote and do not rely on trusting a curator to manage a vault. Glider's structure parallels separately managed accounts (SMAs) but in an onchain form.

“Tokenizing equities alone is not exciting. Offering investors 2% more on their NVDA through DeFi is where we see real demand,” said Brian Huang, co-founder of Glider.“We've built a neobrokerage where investors can't tell their using onchain assets. And that's the way it should be. We allow investors to just focus on investing, while we handle the blockchain plumbing.”

Investors can now find hundreds of pre-made investment strategies or build their own on Glider. To access the platform and learn more, visit glider.fi.

Select quotes

Brian Huang, Co-Founder and CEO, Glider

“Unless the U.S. can formalize regulation of tokenized equities, trading will move overseas. Innovation is evolving market structure regardless.”

“Onchain stocks are trading in permissionless markets whether incumbents like it or not.”

“Over 80% of the world does not have traditional access to U.S. markets. Now, they are one click away from managed investment strategies previously reserved for hedge funds.”

Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation

“The path for tokenized equities will follow that of stablecoins. In a few years, the vast majority of stocks will be tokenized.”

“Glider is paving the way to bring mainstream investors into tokenized equities. The complexity of blockchains often pushes users away, but Glider makes it so easy.”

About Glider

Glider is a global investing platform for tokenized assets and crypto, founded in 2024 by Brian Huang and John Johnson. Glider provides infrastructure for individuals and asset managers to launch and distribute investment strategies while users remain in control of their assets. The company is backed by a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Uniswap, GSR and more. Learn more at glider.f.

Media contact

Shimron S., CMO at Glider

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