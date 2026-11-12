Ministry Of Jal Shakti Extends Timeline For Citizen Feedback On Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12 November 2026, Delhi: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the timeline for submitting Citizen Feedback on the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 Portal until 30 November 2026. The Citizen Feedback Portal was opened to the public on 26 January 2026, providing citizens across the country an opportunity to share their feedback on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and storage works reported under the JSJB 2.0 initiative. The extension will enable citizens to continue providing feedback on the artificial recharge and storage structures created under the initiative.
The second phase of JSJB has marked a significant milestone in advancing the nationwide water conservation movement envisioned by the Prime Minister on 6 September 2024 at Surat, Gujarat, with the objective of transforming water conservation into a true Jan Andolan through active public participation. As of 31 May 2026, more than 1.5 crore rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage structures have been reported across the country under the initiative.
The Citizen Feedback mechanism on the JSJB 2.0 Portal seeks to further strengthen Jan Bhagidari by enabling citizens to provide feedback on the reported works. Through their valuable inputs, citizens can help identify maintenance requirements, monitor the functionality of structures and contribute to improving their long-term effectiveness.
Feedback from citizens will also support the verification and assessment of assets reported under the initiative. Since recognition is provided to Districts, States/UTs and other stakeholders based on the number of artificial recharge and storage works completed under the initiative, citizen participation in feedback is particularly significant. The mechanism is expected to enhance the quality and credibility of reporting, promote transparency in implementation, and encourage Districts and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure proper maintenance and sustained functionality of the structures created.
Citizens and stakeholders may submit their suggestions and feedback through the JSJB 2.0 Portal at:
Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to strengthen community ownership of water conservation structures and further advance the nationwide movement towards sustainable water management and water security.
The second phase of JSJB has marked a significant milestone in advancing the nationwide water conservation movement envisioned by the Prime Minister on 6 September 2024 at Surat, Gujarat, with the objective of transforming water conservation into a true Jan Andolan through active public participation. As of 31 May 2026, more than 1.5 crore rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage structures have been reported across the country under the initiative.
The Citizen Feedback mechanism on the JSJB 2.0 Portal seeks to further strengthen Jan Bhagidari by enabling citizens to provide feedback on the reported works. Through their valuable inputs, citizens can help identify maintenance requirements, monitor the functionality of structures and contribute to improving their long-term effectiveness.
Feedback from citizens will also support the verification and assessment of assets reported under the initiative. Since recognition is provided to Districts, States/UTs and other stakeholders based on the number of artificial recharge and storage works completed under the initiative, citizen participation in feedback is particularly significant. The mechanism is expected to enhance the quality and credibility of reporting, promote transparency in implementation, and encourage Districts and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure proper maintenance and sustained functionality of the structures created.
Citizens and stakeholders may submit their suggestions and feedback through the JSJB 2.0 Portal at:
Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to strengthen community ownership of water conservation structures and further advance the nationwide movement towards sustainable water management and water security.
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