Dr. Refael Aharon Advances Measurable Circularity Solutions Amid Pending Federal Action In Maryland

First page of the First Amended Complaint in Aharon v. Goodwill Industries International, Case No. 8:26-cv-02078-PX.

Dr. Aharon updates the federal technology case involving Goodwill Industries International while advancing measurable circularity solutions.

AUSTIN, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Refael Aharon Advances Measurable Circularity Solutions Amid Pending Federal Technology Action in Maryland

USA - November 2026 - Dr. Refael Aharon, inventor and founder of Harvest Nano, issued the following statement regarding the pending federal action Dr. Refael Aharon v. Goodwill Industries International, Inc., et al., Case No. 8:26-cv-02078-PX, in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, before the Honorable Paula Xinis.

The pending First Amended Complaint and supporting exhibits (ECF Nos. 89–93, 134) assert claims under the Defend Trade Secrets Act (“DTSA”) and Civil RICO, as well as claims for tortious interference, unjust enrichment, negligence, gross negligence, and failure to warn concerning PFAS.

The defendants are represented by several law firms, including O'Hagan Meyer PLLC for Goodwill Industries International, Goodwill Association of Michigan, Wal-Mart Foundation, and certain individuals; Kramon & Graham, P.A. for Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, West Michigan Sustainable Solutions, and certain individuals; Miller, Miller & Canby for Accelerating Circularity; Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani for the Michigan Recycling Coalition; and Lerch, Early & Brewer for the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

The allegations are contested. No final determination of liability has been made, and nothing in this statement should be understood as characterizing a disputed allegation as an adjudicated fact.

Dr. Aharon will continue pursuing the matter in federal court while advancing technologies intended to make waste circularity measurable, traceable, technically real, and environmentally accountable.

About Dr. Aharon: Dr. Refael Aharon is an inventor, expert, and pioneer in transforming problematic human waste streams into valuable raw materials, developing practical, scalable circular solutions that use the inherent properties of waste to create environmental and economic value.

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Dr. Refael Aharon Advances Measurable Circularity Solutions Amid Pending Federal Action in Maryland News Provided By Waste2Nano November 12, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment



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