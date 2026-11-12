AI Salaries Fell 1028% In Four Markets Between Q2 And Q4 2026, Qubit Labs Report Finds

AI Developer Hubs Report - Qubit Labs

The new report reveals AI salary declines of 10-28% in specific experience-level segments across the US, France, the UK, and Ukraine in 2026.

- Iva KozlovskaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qubit Labs, an experienced staff augmentation company, announced the release of the AI Developer Hubs Report – Countries, Salaries, and Perspectives. The report highlights AI salary dynamics throughout 2025 and 2026, showing that AI engineer salaries dropped by up to 28% in specific countries, and provides insights into the factors behind these changes and their implications for AI hiring.This report outlines salary declines in Ukraine (20-28%) and at the senior level in France, the UK, and the US (10-13%), potentially creating opportunities for companies to access experienced AI talent at more competitive rates. Decision-makers can use these shifts to reassess hiring locations, negotiate compensation, and optimize AI recruitment budgets without compromising expertise.Key FindingsThe report uncovers salary dynamics across eight talent markets, highlighting where salaries declined and by how much.- In Ukraine, salaries declined across all levels, with the sharpest drop among mid-level AI engineers (28%) from $5,000 in Q2 2026 to $3,600 in Q4 2026. Although Ukrainian AI salaries dropped from their Q2 peak, they remained 14% above 2025 benchmarks by Q4 2026, suggesting that the decline reflects a correction after unusually rapid mid-year growth rather than a full-year decrease.- In France, senior salaries fell 10% from $7,800 to $7,000, even as combined junior and mid-level AI salary benchmarks grew by 2% between Q2 and Q4 2026. This divergence suggests that salary growth was concentrated outside the senior segment.- Senior salaries in the UK fell 13% from $10,500 to $9,100, while combined junior and mid-level AI salary benchmarks rose 4% between Q2 and Q4 2026. The figures indicate that the decline in senior compensation did not reflect the broader direction of the UK AI salary market.- Senior salaries in the US fell 11% from $18,000 to $16,000, despite 15% growth in junior and mid-level AI salaries between Q2 and Q4 2026. This suggests that strong demand and rising average compensation did not translate into higher pay across every experience level.Salary trends are only one factor in choosing an AI hiring destination. Talent availability also matters. Poland has a pool of more than 50,000 AI engineers, Romania offers over 32,000 specialists, and Ukraine provides access to more than 5,200 professionals. These markets give companies different options for balancing talent availability, technical requirements, and hiring costs.This shows why companies should look beyond global salary trends and evaluate individual talent markets before making hiring decisions. Companies should review salary benchmarks at least twice a year to maintain competitive compensation, attract qualified talent, and adapt their recruitment strategies to changing market conditions.What the Report Covers- In-depth overviews of eight AI talent ecosystems across eight countries.- Country-specific insights into AI hiring conditions, talent availability, and market dynamics.- Monthly AI and LLM engineer salary benchmarks across experience levels and years, highlighting how compensation trends evolve.- Practical advice from the CEO on building and scaling high-performing AI teams.- Qubit Labs' 2027 salary forecasts for AI talent across Eastern Europe.Who Should Read the Report- Tech leaders and founders identifying markets where falling AI salaries create cost-effective hiring opportunities.- HR and recruitment teams adjusting compensation benchmarks and sourcing strategies to secure AI talent at competitive rates.- Investors identifying AI talent hubs where lower salary costs can improve operational efficiency and support more cost-effective portfolio company growth.Download the AI Developer Hubs Report – Countries, Salaries, and Perspectives free on qubit-labs.About Qubit LabsQubit Labs is a technology staffing and recruitment company connecting global companies with deep tech and software talent across Eastern Europe. With offices in Estonia, the UK, Canada, Sweden, and Poland, Qubit Labs supports more than 40 clients in 18 countries through dedicated team augmentation, R&D center setup, and recruitment process outsourcing.

Oksana Zabolotna

Qubit Labs

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AI Salaries Fell 10–28% in Four Markets Between Q2 and Q4 2026, Qubit Labs Report Finds News Provided By Qubit Labs November 12, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.