Ayushmann Khurrana Shares How Music Has Shaped His Journey As An Artist On 'Indian Idol Legends Return'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the significant role music has played in shaping his journey as an artist during his appearance on the sets of“Indian Idol Legends Return.”

He also praised the contestants for their growth, passion, and dedication, recalling how he had followed many of them since their early audition days. Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, music composer and Superstar Judge Himesh Reshammiya, Ayushmann, and actress Sharvari came together on the sets of Indian Idol Legends Return. The gathering also saw the team share insights into their upcoming film“Yeh Prem Mol Liya.”

Ayushmann, who has also explored music as a singer during his career, said the show offered him an opportunity to witness the growth of contestants he had followed since their early auditions.

He said,“Being on the sets of Indian Idol Legends Return was deeply special because music has been an important part of my own journey as an artist. Hindi cinema has always used music to express emotions, shape memories and bring stories closer to audiences, and platforms like Indian Idol play an important role in keeping that connection alive while allowing singers to be heard.”

“Having followed many of these artists from their early auditions, it was inspiring to see them with greater confidence, individuality and experience. Watching them sing, compete and support one another was a different kind of experience; their passion was infectious, and their constant desire to learn and grow was truly uplifting. It was also wonderful to be here with Sharvari and Sooraj sir to share Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a film where music and emotion are at its heart.”

Sharvari also spoke about her experience on the show, highlighting how inspiring it was to see the contestants return to the stage with renewed confidence and individuality.

She said,“Being a part of Indian Idol Legends Return was such a refreshing experience for me. What stayed with me was seeing artists who had once stepped onto this stage as aspiring singers now return with a completely different sense of confidence and identity. As someone from a younger generation of performers, it was inspiring to see how their journeys have evolved and how they have continued to find their own space in the music industry. I loved watching them bring their individual personalities to their performances instead of trying to recreate the past.”

“For me, that is what makes Indian Idol: Legends Return so special; it celebrates where these artists began while also showing us how far they have come. It was also wonderful to be here with Sooraj sir and Ayushmann to talk about our upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film is a very special story for all of us, and being able to share a glimpse of what audiences can look forward to while celebrating the magic of music on Indian Idol made the experience even more memorable.”

Reflecting on the experience, Sooraj stated,“Indian Idol Legends Return was especially meaningful because music has always been central to the way I tell stories. A powerful voice can express an emotion, create a memory and often say what words cannot. Watching these artists return to the stage was wonderful; they brought back the voices audiences remember, along with the confidence, maturity and experiences they have gathered since their time on the show.”

“It was beautiful to see them revisit their roots while creating something new. I was equally delighted to be here with Sharvari and Ayushmann to introduce Yeh Prem Mol Liya. With Himeshji being the judge on the show, he is also the creator of music for my film - it was truly special. Music and emotion are integral to our film, and Indian Idol felt like the perfect platform to share a glimpse of the world we have created and invite audiences to experience it with us.”

Himesh, meanwhile, expressed his enthusiasm for the film and its music through a social media post. He praised Barjatya's work and the performances of the cast. Sharing a picture from the sets, he wrote,”Jai MATADI Let's Rock Yeh Prem Mol Liya, what an outstanding movie #sooraj Ji has made, genuinely promising you a movie which you will love and cherish and every performance in the movie is mindblowing @ayushmannk @sharvari are just fabbbbb and the entire cast and every department are in full form, and special thanks to everyone for making the music of Yeh Prem mol Liya into an epic blockbuster hit before release which is so rare Grateful To God and this pic ( courtesy @sharvari ) is from the sets of our blockbuster hit show Indian idol where the cast of Yeh Prem Mol liya and the super legend #soorajji were v happy to promote yeh Prem mol Liya where the fab singers from the show performed to yeh Prem mol Liya songs brilliantly and they also performed to other super hit songs, this weeks episode is Yeh Prem mol Liya special and it's epic, what an episode, historic vibe” (sic)

The romantic family drama“Yeh Prem Mol Liya” is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and is scheduled for theatrical release on 27 November.