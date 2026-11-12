From Khadi To Cool Caricature T-Shirt, Kerala CM Satheesan's Virtual Avatar

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, who is usually seen in his trademark spotless white khadi shirt and dhoti, got a virtual makeover into a Gen Z fashion model at Huddle Global 2026 in Kovalam on Thursday.

A startup invited the Chief Minister to stand before its digital screen, which allows customers to try out different outfits virtually without physically wearing them.

Satheesan readily agreed, though he appeared to anticipate a surprise.

"I know you are up to some trick, but go ahead, let me see what you are doing," he said as he stood before the screen.

The surprise was a virtual image of Satheesan wearing a T-shirt carrying his own caricature and a slogan popularised about him by Gen Z social media users.

The Chief Minister burst into laughter at the sight, but did not stop there. He enquired about the product and its features before moving on to visit other stalls at the international startup event.

The startup's founder, S, said he was delighted that Chief Minister Satheesan had readily agreed to try the product and showed interest in understanding the technology.

The idea is to allow customers to select different outfits on a screen and see how they look without having to physically try them on.

"Customers get a wider choice, while shop employees are spared the task of repeatedly folding clothes and putting them back on display. It is also more hygienic," Janukrishna said.

The technology allows customers to view themselves in the selected attire from different angles, including the sides and back, and assess how the outfit fits them.

The firm is currently working with a fashion startup to take the product to the market in the near future.

The virtual makeover was one of the lighter moments at Huddle Global, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Satheesan on Thursday.

The eighth edition of the Kerala Startup Mission's international conference has brought together around 4,000 startups, over 150 investors, 300 mentors and 200 corporate organisations.

The event, being held in Kovalam until November 14, aims to connect startups with investors, mentors and technology partners.