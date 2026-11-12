Bhopal Railways Plays Chhath Songs, Steps Up Security Amid Festive Rush

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) The West Central Railway's Bhopal division on Thursday introduced special arrangements at key railway stations to facilitate passengers travelling to Bihar for Chhath Puja, including playing traditional devotional songs and strengthening security arrangements to manage the festive rush.

Traditional Chhath songs are being played through public announcement systems at Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Bina and Guna railway stations before the departure of special trains towards Bihar.

The initiative aims to recreate the festive atmosphere for passengers returning to their native places for the four-day festival, which holds special religious and cultural significance, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Popular folk songs such as 'Kelawa Ke Paat Par Ugelan Surujdev', 'Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya' and 'Chhathi Maiya Ke Karab Hum Varatiya' are filling station premises with devotional music and reminding passengers of their cultural traditions and families back home.

Apart from the cultural initiative, the railway division has deployed additional checking staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at major stations.

CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor passenger movement and strengthen security.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria said special arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth movement and safety of passengers during the festival.

"Additional checking staff and RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations, while CCTV cameras are being used for continuous monitoring," he added.

He said that playing traditional Chhath songs was an effort to connect passengers with the country's diverse cultural traditions and make their journey more welcoming.

Chhath is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Devotees observe rigorous fasting and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

This year, the festival will begin on November 13 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on November 14.

Devotees will offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun on November 15, while the festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya to the rising Sun, followed by the breaking of the fast.

The festival draws large numbers of people travelling from different parts of the country to their native places, making passenger management and security important challenges for the Railways.