MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Airline's E2 operations will be supported by Embraer's AHEAD software Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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São José dos Campos, Brazil, November, 2026 – Embraer NYSE: EMBJ / B3: EMBJ3 and Mexicana have signed a long-term agreement to implement Embraer's AHEAD (Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis) platform for the airline's E2 fleet. The AHEAD solution enables airlines to adopt predictive maintenance strategies by analyzing aircraft data to identify and anticipate potential faults before they become critical events, thereby improving operational reliability and fleet efficiency. Currently, Mexicana's fleet consists of five E195-E2 and five E190-E2 aircraft.

“Every flight with Mexicana takes place aboard a new-generation Embraer E2, with operations fully supported by modern technology focused on reliability, comfort, and efficiency. AHEAD represents the next step; by using the data generated by each aircraft, we can anticipate maintenance needs and schedule them in a timely manner. This allows us to strengthen our operational performance as our fleet and route network grow, all while we continue connecting Mexico with Mexico,” says Leobardo Ávila Bojórquez, Mexicana CEO.

“This agreement with Mexicana represents an important step in strengthening our long-term collaboration, at a time when the airline continues to expand its operations with the E2 family. Through our AHEAD platform, we are driving a more predictive, data-driven approach to maintenance, which helps increase fleet availability, reduce operational disruptions, and optimize operational efficiency. We are proud to continue strengthening our relationship with Mexicana and to support the airline as it expands its fleet and route network over the coming years,” says Carlos Naufel, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support.

AHEAD enables real-time monitoring of systems such as the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), fuel, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, avionics, engines, navigation, air conditioning, and flight controls. The platform analyzes data in-flight and on the ground, applying advanced analytics and predictive algorithms to support proactive maintenance. These capabilities help operators reduce unscheduled downtime, improve fleet availability, and increase operational reliability. Furthermore, AHEAD helps lower operational maintenance costs and reduce CO2 emissions by preventing unnecessary fuel consumption caused by technical issues.

Mexicana has ordered 20 state-of-the-art E2 aircraft, including 10 E190-E2s and 10 E195-E2s. Announced in 2024, the agreement represents a strategic investment for the Mexican State Airline, aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving operational efficiency.

About Mexicana:

The Mexican State-owned airline began operations on December 26, 2023, after the state acquired the“Mexicana” brand. Between that date and October 2026, it has transported more than 1.33 million passengers.

Operating from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), Mexicana connects passengers to 20 destinations across Mexico. It is also the first and only airline in Mexico to operate aircraft from the Embraer E2 family, with a fleet of ten aircraft: five E190-E2s, each with a capacity of 108 passengers, and five E195-E2s, each with a capacity of 132 passengers.

As a State-owned airline, Mexicana's mission is to connect Mexico with Mexico and to expand access to air travel for more people and regions throughout the country-offering fair, transparent fares and, above all, the warmth of Mexican hospitality on board.

About Embraer:

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for the commercial and executive aviation, defense and security, and agricultural sectors. The company also provides support and after-sales services through a worldwide network of wholly-owned subsidiaries and authorized representatives. Since its founding in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, an Embraer-manufactured aircraft takes off somewhere in the world every ten seconds, carrying more than 150 million passengers annually. Embraer is the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft with up to 150 seats and Brazil's leading exporter of high value-added goods. The company has industrial facilities, offices, service centers, and spare parts distribution centers in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.