MENAFN - Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, November 2026: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in collaboration with the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), held an scientific conference ((Global trends in public administration: Shaping the Future))” at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The event was attended by H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government; H.E. Alexey Komissarov, Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA); H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government; Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary General for the Excellence and Government Services Sector at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai; H.E. Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Samira Mohammed Al Rais, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government; and H.E. Dr. Leila Faredoon, Chief Executive Officer of the New Economy Academy, alongside a distinguished group of government officials, experts and academics from both countries.

The conference explored global shifts in public administration, government innovation, digital transformation and economic policy. It also showcased the government experiences of both nations and examined ways to harness technology and innovation to enhance service delivery, improve the efficiency of government institutions, and strengthen institutional and knowledge-based cooperation. The discussions addressed the role of artificial intelligence and data governance in modernising government operations, advancing institutional practices and shaping public policy, alongside prospects for economic diversification and sustainable growth, opportunities for exchanging expertise, and the development of practical solutions to keep pace with accelerating global changes.

Hosting the conference at Dubai's Museum of the Future underscored the importance of international dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in governance and public policy, as well as the role of academic and government partnerships in advancing public sector systems and fostering institutional innovation. It also provided a platform for officials, experts and academics from both nations to discuss shared challenges, showcase government practices, and explore practical, scalable solutions for the public sector. These efforts contribute to building more efficient, agile and responsive government systems capable of adapting to future developments.

His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), said:“Hosting this conference provides an important opportunity to advance dialogue on the future of public administration and draw on diverse government experiences to inform policy development and enhance institutional efficiency. It also offers a platform for building leadership capabilities and exchanging practical solutions that help governments keep pace with rapid change and meet the evolving demands of future governance.”

His Excellency added:“The 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation highlights the importance of continuing to expand institutional and knowledge-based cooperation, while broadening the scope of partnership in governance, public administration, scientific research and executive development. This will strengthen the exchange of expertise and support the development of sustainable partnerships that respond to the development priorities of both nations.”

Cooperation between MBRSG and RANEPA extends across areas of knowledge development and the exchange of expertise in public administration. This includes executive development programmes, leadership education and applied research, enabling both institutions to draw on each other's government experiences and advance institutional practices in leadership, administrative reform, digital transformation and policymaking.

As part of the collaboration, MBRSG is hosting a week-long training programme for Russian government leaders to introduce them to Dubai's experience in public administration and provide insights into the practices adopted to enhance services, develop policies and improve institutional efficiency. The programme offers participants an opportunity to explore practical government experiences and exchange knowledge and expertise, strengthening institutional cooperation and supporting the development of joint initiatives in public administration.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government continues its role as a specialised institution in public policy, government innovation and governance through its postgraduate programmes, executive education and applied research. These initiatives aim to strengthen government capabilities and develop national talent to empower future leaders, policymakers and decision-makers, enhance their readiness to lead future transformations and develop government systems that are more efficient, innovative and sustainable.