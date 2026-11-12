Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Metotv To Raise Capital To Address Video Discovery Fragmentation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital is supporting MetoTV through the Raise Capital program to help the startup refine product direction and accelerate execution for a smarter digital TV and video... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

New York, United States; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Stockholm, Sweden & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital is supporting MetoTV through the Raise Capital program to help the startup refine product direction and accelerate execution for a smarter digital TV and video discovery platform. Metotv aims to guide users to the best shows, channels, documentaries, interviews, and streaming content across the fragmented online video ecosystem.

FasterCapital's Raise Capital will focus on early execution milestones for Metotv in the first 30–60 days, concentrating on product prioritization, content indexing strategy, and integration planning with major content sources.

Why It Matters?

The digital video landscape has expanded beyond traditional TV into streaming services, social platforms, podcasts, and independent channels. While supply has grown, discoverability has not kept pace. Users increasingly struggle to find high-quality long-form and short-form video that matches their interests across platforms, and creators face visibility challenges amid algorithm-driven feeds.

What the Startup Delivers?

Metotv is a discovery engine designed to help people find what to watch and where to watch it. The platform curates and categorizes online TV channels, streaming shows, documentaries, news programs, interviews, podcasts, and short-form video. It focuses on search, topic-based discovery, official watch links, program summaries, and recommendations tailored by language, country, genre, and user interest.

Why Now?

Timing As viewing habits fragment and content sources diversify, there is a growing need for neutral discovery layers that help audiences navigate choices without replacing existing platforms. Metotv targets this gap by organizing video content around discovery rather than hosting, making it timely for audiences and creators seeking better visibility.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution-focused mentorship to prioritize product features and roadmap choices

– Guidance on content categorization and metadata strategies to improve discovery

– Support on integration planning with streaming services, publishers, and platforms

– Fundraising readiness advice and pitch refinement (no funding guaranteed)

– Connections to ecosystem stakeholders and potential technical partners

First 30–60 Days

Program Plan Initial work will center on validating core discovery flows, refining taxonomy and metadata, and drafting integration requirements for target platforms. FasterCapital and Metotv will prioritize use cases that demonstrate clearer user value and streamline the early product experience for testers and pilot partners.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Metotv through Raise Capital. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

90-Day Outlook Over the next three months Metotv plans to complete prototype iterations, run targeted user tests in priority regions, and prepare integration prototypes for select content sources. Outcomes will focus on evidence for product-market fit and clearer requirements for broader technical integrations.

About Metotv

Metotv is a smart digital TV and video discovery platform that helps users find the best shows, channels, videos, and streaming content across the internet. Built for a world of fragmented viewing, Metotv curates and guides audiences to relevant video content including documentaries, news programs, interviews, and short-form video while providing official watch links, summaries, and recommendations.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Raise Capital program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.