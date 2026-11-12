INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OFFICE AT THE UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT HOSTS OFFICIALS FROM 15 COUNTRIES FOR AI WEATHER FORECASTING TRAINING TO SUPPORT FARMERS GLOBALLY

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court convenes government officialsfrom 15 countries, including the UAE, and nations across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, inAbu Dhabi for a specialized training program on AI-powered weather forecasting foragriculture. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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● The traning is designed to equip participants with practical skills in AI-powered weatherforecasting and agricultural advisory services to support more informed decision-making andstrengthen agricultural resilience.● The program strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global hub for the application ofAI in agriculture.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Government officials from 15 countries including the UAE, andnations across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, are participating in the“AI Weather Forecasting forAgriculture Training Program,” hosted in Abu Dhabi from November 9 to 13, 2026, to strengthenknowledge exchange and international collaboration in leveraging AI to improve weather forecastingand support the agricultural sector.

The five-day program is convened by the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Courtand jointly organised by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and theUniversity of Chicago, in collaboration with the Agricultural Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM forScale) and the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The program aims to equip representatives from national meteorological and hydrological servicesand ministries of agriculture with the knowledge and practical skills to use AI-powered forecastingtools and translate weather data and forecasts into practical agricultural advice that supportssmallholder farmers in making informed decisions and adapting to climate change.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Chairman of WMO and the National Center of Meteorology(NCM), said:“Artificial intelligence is transforming the future of weather forecasting, creating newopportunities to deliver more accurate, timely, and actionable information, particularly for sectorssuch as agriculture that are highly sensitive to weather and climate conditions. We are pleased tohost this international training program at NCM, bringing together participants from differentcountries, alongside our own specialists, to exchange knowledge and explore the practicalapplications of AI in meteorology. This initiative reflects our commitment to advancing scientificcollaboration, strengthening national and international capabilities, and supporting the developmentof innovative weather services that contribute to agricultural resilience and food security.”

The training builds on an inaugural cohort in 2025 involving Bangladesh, Chile, Ethiopia, Kenya andNigeria. This year, representatives from those countries are joined by officials from the UAE, Bolivia,

Colombia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal and Sierra Leone. Theprogram aims to build capacity across 30 countries by 2028.

Fatema AlMulla, Head of International Relations at the International Affairs Office, UAEPresidential Court, said:“The true value of artificial intelligence lies in our ability to turn scientificinnovations into practical solutions that make a tangible difference in farmers' lives. Achieving thisrequires building institutional capacity and strengthening international cooperation, enablingcountries to use advanced technologies to address climate challenges and strengthen the resilienceof their agricultural sectors.”

The training focuses on two complementary tracks: running AI weather forecasting models andevaluating their performance against existing systems and local observations, and using theiroutputs to develop agricultural advice that supports crop management and preparation for extremeweather events. Each country team is expected to develop an initial roadmap for integrating AI-powered weather forecasting into national services, identifying technical requirements, institutionalresponsibilities and implementation steps.

Professor Souhaib Ben Taieb, Director of the M.Sc. and Ph.D. programs in Statistics and DataScience at MBZUAI, said:“At MBZUAI, we are committed to advancing AI research that can addressreal-world challenges. Weather forecasting for agriculture is a clear example of how AI can make ameaningful difference by improving weather predictions and supporting more informed agriculturalplanning. Through this program, we are bringing our expertise in AI and data science to an area withsignificant potential for global impact.”

The training program forms part of the Abu Dhabi AI Ecosystem for Global Agricultural Development,launched in December 2025 and built on the USD 200 million partnership between the UAE and theGates Foundation announced at COP28. The ecosystem brings UAE institutions and internationalpartners together to scale innovative solutions, supporting AIM for Scale and its partners' ambitionto reach 100 million smallholder farmers with AI-powered weather information by 2030.

“AI can give low- to middle-income countries weather forecasts that meet the same gold standard asforecasts in countries with advanced economies,” said Katie Kowal, director of AI for Weather atthe Data Science Institute and at the University of Chicago's Human-Centered Weather ForecastsInitiative.“But accurate forecasts alone are not enough. They need to provide timely and usefulinformation to the people who can act on them. We're excited to be working with countries to helpthem build the tools and expertise needed to harness these opportunities for their people.”NVIDIA has also donated 14 Dell Pro Max GB10 Workstations to participating governmentinstitutions, providing the computing resources needed for continued testing and evaluation afterparticipants return home.

“AI is creating an extraordinary opportunity to transform how countries produce and deliverweather forecasts, but the real measure of success is what these advances mean for farmers,” saidPaul Winters, Executive Director of AIM for Scale and Professor at the University of Notre Dame'sKeough School of Global Affairs.“By ensuring that national institutions have the tools, expertise,and partnerships to harness these innovations, we can help more farmers have access to the timely,actionable information they need to make better decisions, improve productivity, and strengthentheir livelihoods. Our ambition is to turn this technological breakthrough into lasting nationalcapabilities and reach hundreds of millions of farmers.”

About the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential CourtThe International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court is a specialised office established toadvance and deliver strategic international projects, with a particular focus on science, research, anddiplomacy. It serves as a platform for high-impact initiatives that call for integrated vision and amultidisciplinary approach, producing sustainable outcomes with tangible impact. The Office alsoplays a pivotal role in strengthening international cooperation, building strategic partnerships, andsupporting the exchange of knowledge and expertise on the global stage.

About the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is a research university in AbuDhabi. Founded in 2019, it enrolled its first graduate students in 2021 and opened a highly selectiveundergraduate program in 2025. Recognized globally for its research excellence, it has nearly athousand students from more than 70 countries. Learn more at ac.

About the National Center of Meteorology NCMThe National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is the UAE's national authority responsible formeteorological services, playing a vital role in weather and climate monitoring, forecasting, and earlywarnings to support public safety and protect lives and property. NCM operates an advancednetwork of meteorological observation systems, weather radars, satellite technologies, andnumerical weather prediction models, while integrating artificial intelligence to enhance forecastingaccuracy and service efficiency. The Center also advances scientific research, specialized capacitybuilding, and regional and international cooperation in meteorology, climate science, and rainenhancement, contributing to sustainable development and improved resilience to climate-relatedchallenges. Website:

AIM for Scale:The Agricultural Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale) works with governments,multilateral development banks, and research partners to scale evidence-based, cost-effective innovations, with the objective of improving livelihoods and food security for millionsof farmers across low- and middle-income countries. Through funding to the University ofNotre Dame, it is supported by the International Affairs Office of the UAE Presidential Court,the Gates Foundation, and the OpenAI Foundation. Learn more at aimforscale.The Agricultural Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale) works with governments,multilateral development banks, and research partners to scale evidence-based, cost-effectiveinnovations, with the objective of improving livelihoods and food security for millions of farmersacross low- and middle-income countries. Through funding to the University of Notre Dame, it issupported by the International Affairs Office of the UAE Presidential Court, the Gates Foundation,and the OpenAI Foundation. Learn more at aimforscale

About the University of ChicagoThe University of Chicago's role in this program spans two complementary initiatives. The AI forClimate Initiative-a joint initiative of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth and the DataScience Institute-aims to accelerate and transform climate research using the latest innovations inAI with a focus on both scientific advances and societal impacts. The University of Chicago's Human-Centered Weather Forecasts Initiative leverages the power of artificial intelligence to evaluate andbuild weather forecasts alongside National Meteorological Services that can target what countriesneed to know for farming, health, and heat. The team of climate scientists, AI experts andeconomists work with low- and middle-income countries to disseminate forecasts, testdissemination strategies, refine based on user feedback, and scale them up.