UAE Ranks Fifth Globally In The 2026 Quality Infrastructure For Sustainable Development Index
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Within the group of economies GDP between USD 100 billion and USD 1 trillion Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
-
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology continues to develop a national ecosystem that supports economic resilience, industrial competitiveness and attracts investment
-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber" src="#" alt="HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber" width="620" data-bit="iit" />
-
Guided by the vision and directives of the UAE's leadership, we continue to develop the quality infrastructure ecosystem to support industrial sovereignty and enhance the resilience and competitiveness of the national economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment