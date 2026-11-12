Putin Meets Witkoff, Kushner in Moscow After 2-Day Abu Dhabi Talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on Thursday, just one day after Washington-brokered Ukraine peace negotiations wrapped up in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Witkoff and Kushner flew to the Russian capital earlier in the day, following two days of negotiations in the UAE. Russian media outlets, including a state news agency, reported that the Moscow talks had begun.
Reports indicate that Russian presidential aides Yury Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky, along with presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, sat in on Thursday’s meeting. Medinsky had headed Moscow’s delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The latest round of US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine ended Wednesday in the Emirati capital. Its most notable result was a new prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv, though details of the swap have yet to be confirmed.
Speaking to reporters after the Abu Dhabi negotiations, Kushner said he and Witkoff would travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet Putin. There, he said, they would “finalize the numbers” for the prisoner swap and discuss bringing Europe into the talks, a step Moscow has resisted so far.
Kushner added that the two envoys would then continue to Ireland to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Dublin on Wednesday.
Witkoff and Kushner flew to the Russian capital earlier in the day, following two days of negotiations in the UAE. Russian media outlets, including a state news agency, reported that the Moscow talks had begun.
Reports indicate that Russian presidential aides Yury Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky, along with presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, sat in on Thursday’s meeting. Medinsky had headed Moscow’s delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The latest round of US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine ended Wednesday in the Emirati capital. Its most notable result was a new prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv, though details of the swap have yet to be confirmed.
Speaking to reporters after the Abu Dhabi negotiations, Kushner said he and Witkoff would travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet Putin. There, he said, they would “finalize the numbers” for the prisoner swap and discuss bringing Europe into the talks, a step Moscow has resisted so far.
Kushner added that the two envoys would then continue to Ireland to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Dublin on Wednesday.
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