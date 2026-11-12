Brooklyn Collapse Kills 2, Injures 17; 7 Kids Among Casualties
(MENAFN) A three-story residential building crumpled into a neighboring construction site in Brooklyn on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 17 others, city officials said.
The structure at 1321 Flatbush Avenue gave way at about 4:01 p.m. local time (2101GMT), setting off a large-scale emergency response. New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters that people inside the residential building and at the adjacent construction site were trapped when it fell.
Bonsignore gave a grim tally of the casualties: “We have 19 patients. Sadly, we have two that are deceased, four that are critical, 12 that are stable, and we also have one firefighter with minor injuries. Of those 19, seven are children,”
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident a “devastating collapse,” and cautioned that the casualty count could shift as rescue efforts go on.
Mamdani said the investigation is already being organized. “The Department of Buildings and our law enforcement partners will be leading an investigation into the cause of this building collapse,”
Search-and-rescue crews remained at the site, and officials said they had not yet established how many people were still in the collapse zone.
The structure at 1321 Flatbush Avenue gave way at about 4:01 p.m. local time (2101GMT), setting off a large-scale emergency response. New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters that people inside the residential building and at the adjacent construction site were trapped when it fell.
Bonsignore gave a grim tally of the casualties: “We have 19 patients. Sadly, we have two that are deceased, four that are critical, 12 that are stable, and we also have one firefighter with minor injuries. Of those 19, seven are children,”
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident a “devastating collapse,” and cautioned that the casualty count could shift as rescue efforts go on.
Mamdani said the investigation is already being organized. “The Department of Buildings and our law enforcement partners will be leading an investigation into the cause of this building collapse,”
Search-and-rescue crews remained at the site, and officials said they had not yet established how many people were still in the collapse zone.
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