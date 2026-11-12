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Central Asiachina Format Has 14 Interagency Cooperation Mechanisms


Date: 2026-11-12 07:47:15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The meeting of construction ministers is one of 14 mechanisms for interagency cooperation within the Central Asia–China format, Secretary-General of the format's Secretariat Sun Weidong said at the second meeting of construction ministers in Bishkek on November 12, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Sun Weidong thanked the Kyrgyz side, on behalf of the Secretariat, for the high standard of organization of the ministerial meeting.

He noted that the meeting contributes to strengthening cooperation not only in the construction sector but also in the economic, trade, and humanitarian fields.

According to Sun Weidong, further development of cooperation in the construction industry would contribute to advancing new, high-quality labor productivity and modernizing infrastructure in participating countries.

He also emphasized that the results of the ministerial meeting represent an important step toward implementing agreements reached by the leaders of Central Asian countries and China, as well as decisions adopted following previous summits.

Furthermore, Sun Weidong expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would contribute to further developing cooperation ahead of the third Central Asia–China summit, scheduled to take place in China next year.

The Central Asia–China cooperation format brings together Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China to coordinate regional economic, infrastructure, and diplomatic initiatives.

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Trend News Agency

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