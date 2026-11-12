Intuitive Machines Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Reports Record Financials Across The Board - Revenue, Profitability, Positive Cash Flow, And Backlog
|INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
|December 31, 2025
| ASSETS
| Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|463,810
|$
|582,606
|Restricted cash
|13,171
|2,733
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|113,528
|12,193
|Contract assets
|120,259
|12,236
|Inventory
|70,622
|-
|Advances to suppliers
|34,041
|3,353
|Prepaid and other current assets
|25,063
|5,693
|Total current assets
|840,494
|618,814
|Orbital receivables, non-current
|208,246
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|326,732
|68,550
|Intangible assets, net
|274,866
|12,968
|Goodwill
|406,653
|18,697
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|175,069
|36,755
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|70
|94
|Other assets
|3,271
|1,276
|Total assets
|$
|2,235,401
|$
|757,154
| LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
| Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|139,210
|$
|22,199
|Accounts payable - affiliated companies
|5,368
|1,723
|Contract liabilities, current
|293,506
|57,368
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|25,023
|10,466
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|20
|48
|Other current liabilities
|104,080
|33,028
|Total current liabilities
|567,207
|124,832
|Long-term debt, net
|336,860
|335,335
|Contract liabilities, non-current
|1,196
|6,341
|Pension and other postretirement benefits
|43,049
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|147,659
|26,290
|Finance lease liabilities, non-current
|14
|20
|Warrant liabilities
|51,428
|60,394
|Other non-current liabilities
|61,347
|240
|Total liabilities
|1,208,760
|553,452
| Commitments and contingencies
| MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Series A preferred stock subject to possible redemption
|7,120
|6,613
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|783,728
|951,536
| SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Class A common stock
|18
|12
|Class C common stock
|6
|6
|Treasury Stock
|(33,525
|)
|(33,525
|)
|Paid-in capital
|-
|-
|Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|268,336
|(721,457
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15
|)
|-
|Total shareholders' equity (deficit) attributable to the Company
|234,820
|(754,964
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|973
|517
|Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|235,793
|(754,447
|)
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|2,235,401
|$
|757,154
|INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Revenues:
|Product revenue
|$
|215,118
|$
|-
|$
|523,407
|$
|-
|Service revenue
|54,138
|50,987
|132,891
|163,824
|Grant revenue
|92
|1,450
|5,948
|1,450
|Total revenues
|269,348
|52,437
|662,246
|165,274
| Operating expenses:
|Cost of product revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|152,588
|-
|385,829
|-
|Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|39,595
|39,574
|114,381
|144,546
|Cost of grant revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|101
|1,459
|5,962
|1,459
|Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) - affiliated companies
|7,762
|5,736
|20,799
|18,767
|Total cost of revenues
|200,046
|46,769
|526,971
|164,772
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,180
|815
|41,155
|2,190
|Research and development
|7,458
|3,957
|20,776
|5,329
|General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|82,913
|16,315
|193,930
|47,119
|Total operating expenses
|303,597
|67,856
|782,832
|219,410
|Operating loss
|(34,249
|)
|(15,419
|)
|(120,586
|)
|(54,136
|)
| Other income (expense), net:
|Interest income
|2,963
|4,833
|5,870
|9,752
|Interest expense
|(4,532
|)
|(1,344
|)
|(13,900
|)
|(1,442
|)
|Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|(33,369
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|30,010
|1,950
|8,966
|31,919
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
|3,618
|-
|2,207
|-
|Other income, net
|(1,164
|)
|25
|(1,270
|)
|90
|Total other income, net
|30,895
|5,464
|1,873
|6,950
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,354
|)
|(9,955
|)
|(118,713
|)
|(47,186
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|(5
|)
|(10
|)
|(5
|)
|Net loss
|(3,354
|)
|(9,960
|)
|(118,723
|)
|(47,191
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|256
|(3,445
|)
|(32,009
|)
|(4,944
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|406
|327
|1,134
|1,172
|Net loss attributable to the Company
|(4,016
|)
|(6,842
|)
|(87,848
|)
|(43,419
|)
|Less: Preferred dividends
|(173
|)
|(158
|)
|(502
|)
|(456
|)
|Net loss attributable to Class A common shareholders
|$
|(4,189
|)
|$
|(7,000
|)
|$
|(88,350
|)
|$
|(43,875
|)
| Net loss per share
|Net loss per share of Class A common stock - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.55
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
| Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|173,425,260
|117,815,856
|161,252,158
|114,150,168
|INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,354
|)
|$
|(9,960
|)
|$
|(118,723
|)
|$
|(47,191
|)
| Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,180
|815
|41,155
|2,190
|Provision for credit losses
|9,540
|-
|9,897
|135
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|739
|243
|1,525
|243
|Share-based compensation expense
|10,610
|1,416
|29,943
|6,780
|Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|33,369
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(30,010
|)
|(1,950
|)
|(8,966
|)
|(31,919
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
|(3,618
|)
|-
|(2,207
|)
|-
|Other
|836
|-
|(2,975
|)
|177
| Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade and other receivables, net
|2,557
|13,246
|(10,822
|)
|21,299
|Inventory
|(10,657
|)
|-
|(14,451
|)
|-
|Contract assets
|(68,968
|)
|(1,737
|)
|(84,581
|)
|24,417
|Prepaid expenses
|(3,857
|)
|(4,362
|)
|(24,535
|)
|(5,493
|)
|Orbital receivables, net
|(1,609
|)
|-
|14,537
|-
|Other assets, net
|(72,930
|)
|900
|(76,583
|)
|1,991
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|54,177
|(4,245
|)
|54,574
|(3,940
|)
|Accounts payable – affiliated companies
|2,498
|(2,082
|)
|3,645
|(524
|)
|Contract liabilities – current and long-term
|74,060
|(3,848
|)
|68,218
|(11,724
|)
|Pension and other postretirement benefits
|(5,703
|)
|-
|(11,757
|)
|-
|Other liabilities
|98,681
|4,385
|86,400
|3,167
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|66,172
|(7,179
|)
|(45,706
|)
|(7,023
|)
| Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(32,700
|)
|(11,811
|)
|(66,641
|)
|(25,987
|)
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(17,825
|)
|-
|(464,887
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(50,525
|)
|(11,811
|)
|(531,528
|)
|(25,987
|)
| Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of securities
|98,103
|-
|511,875
|-
|Warrants exercised
|-
|-
|-
|176,620
|Redemption of warrants
|-
|-
|-
|(66
|)
|Transaction costs related to the issuance of securities
|(1,627
|)
|-
|(13,336
|)
|-
|Repurchase of Class A Common Stock
|-
|-
|-
|(20,700
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount
|-
|335,513
|-
|335,513
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(929
|)
|-
|(929
|)
|Purchase of capped call transactions
|-
|(36,777
|)
|-
|(36,777
|)
|Repayment of loans
|(8,872
|)
|-
|(8,872
|)
|-
|Settlement of securitization facility
|(5,064
|)
|-
|(18,652
|)
|-
|Payment of withholding taxes from share-based awards
|(228
|)
|(217
|)
|(1,461
|)
|(4,757
|)
|Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|-
|(1,526
|)
|(678
|)
|(1,526
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|82,312
|296,064
|468,876
|447,378
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|97,959
|277,074
|(108,358
|)
|414,368
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|379,022
|346,943
|585,339
|209,649
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|476,981
|624,017
|476,981
|624,017
|Less: restricted cash
|13,171
|2,042
|13,171
|2,042
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|463,810
|$
|621,975
|$
|463,810
|$
|621,975
|INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted EBITDA
|The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net loss
|$
|(3,354
|)
|$
|(9,960
|)
|$
|(118,723
|)
|$
|(47,191
|)
| Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Income tax expense
|-
|5
|10
|5
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,180
|815
|41,155
|2,190
|Interest income
|(2,963
|)
|(4,833
|)
|(5,870
|)
|(9,752
|)
|Interest expense
|4,532
|1,344
|13,900
|1,442
|Transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions
|9,574
|-
|37,471
|-
|Non-recurring legal expense
|10,304
|-
|10,304
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|10,610
|1,416
|29,943
|6,780
|Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|33,369
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(30,010
|)
|(1,950
|)
|(8,966
|)
|(31,919
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
|(3,618
|)
|-
|(2,207
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,255
|$
|(13,164
|)
|$
|(2,983
|)
|$
|(45,076
|)
Free Cash Flow
We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.
Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation. Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow:
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(45,706
|)
|$
|(7,023
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(66,641
|)
|(25,987
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(112,347
|)
|$
|(33,010
|)
Backlog
The following table presents our backlog as of the periods indicated:
|(in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Backlog
|$
|1,866,758
|$
|213,070
Backlog increased by approximately $1.65 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025. This increase includes $612.8 million of acquired backlog from the January 2026 Lanteris acquisition and $31.7 million from the August 2026 Goonhilly acquisition, as well as $1.77 billion in new awards. The new awards were primarily driven by a multi-satellite program supporting three commercial satellites, Space Development Agency Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture tranche 3 tracking layer, Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 ("AMDT3") constellation, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Explorer for Artemis Geology, Lunar, and Earth – Visible to Shortwave Infrared (“EAGLE-VSWIR”), and Hartford, two IM 300TM series platforms for a National Security Space application. Additionally, we recognized new awards or expanded contract values for the IM-5 and IM-6 missions, the NSN contract, and various other contract awards. These increases were partially offset by performance on existing contracts that resulted in recognized revenue of $662.2 million, and several adjustments of $94.7 million primarily related to the descoping of the remaining Power Propulsion Element (“PPE”) contract as well as partial descoping of a rideshare contract associated with the IM-4 mission.
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