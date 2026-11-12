Adeia Announces New E-Commerce Technologies For AI-Powered Clickable Objects And Digital Wallet Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adeia's new Clickable Video and Digital Wallet frictionless checkout technologies can be implemented by e-commerce retailers to simplify the path to purchase

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions, today announced new e-commerce technologies developed by its in-house R&D team, including interactive Clickable Video and a Digital Wallet architecture designed to enable frictionless checkout. These technologies can be integrated into retailers' e-commerce platforms, products and services to create more engaging shopping experiences, simplify the path to purchase, and help drive higher conversion rates.

The potential of shoppable video is clear; building a seamless path from viewer interest to completed purchase remains the challenge. Current implementations route viewers through QR codes, browser redirects, and multi-step checkout flows that break at the moment of peak purchase intent. Adeia has spent years inventing and developing the technology that closes that gap. Rather than connecting video services to individual merchants, the company's Digital Wallet architecture links video services directly to digital wallet providers, letting consumers use their existing payment credentials and reducing the buying process to three simple steps: see it, pick up your phone, push a button.

Adeia's Clickable Video technology extends the shoppable experience beyond featured products. Using proprietary computer vision, it analyzes video streams, identifies objects and matches them to e-commerce inventory in real time, without manual tagging - turning nearly anything a viewer sees on screen into a purchasable item through a pre-packaged digital cart.

The platform works across connected TVs, OTT services, live events and content, creating net-new monetization paths for streaming platforms, TV OEMs, OS providers, platform players, online marketplaces, brands, e-tailers and influencers. With digital wallet adoption projected to exceed 5.2 billion users - more than 60% of the world's population - in 2026, according to Juniper Research, the infrastructure decisions being made today will determine who owns the e-commerce layer in streaming, and Adeia's IP portfolio is built to be that foundation.

“AI is fundamentally changing the e-commerce technology stack and the way consumers discover products, make purchasing decisions and complete transactions in an agentic world,” said Serhad Doken, chief technology officer at Adeia.“These new technologies will allow platform providers, brands, e-tailers, and merchants to offer a controlled, distraction-free purchase environment, that doesn't currently exist in today's static curated cart model.”

Adeia's e-commerce technologies are licensed by a growing number of industry-leading retailers and digital commerce companies, as well as major e-commerce platforms, online marketplaces and other significant companies that enable and deliver modern social and online shopping experiences.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) develops foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment. Its inventions span a broad range of semiconductor and media technologies, including 3D interconnect (hybrid bonding) and advanced thermal management for AI datacenters, as well as content discovery, personalization, and streaming. These inventions are licensed to leaders across the chip design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, digital entertainment, and e-commerce industries. Adeia's innovations enable more powerful and efficient products, and more immersive, personalized experiences across billions of devices worldwide. Learn more at .

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