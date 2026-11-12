Dr. Le'marqunita Lowe Opens Pre-Orders For A History Book Examining Black Women's Role In American Historiography

American Historiography: Redefining Black Women Historians

New publication, scheduled for Jan. 1, 2027, explores how Black women have shaped historical scholarship and influenced the teaching of American history.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ph.D. Researcher and Author Dr. Le'Marqunita Lowe has opened pre-orders for American Historiography: Redefining Black Women Historians, a forthcoming book examining the contributions of Black women to the writing, interpretation, and teaching of American history. The book is scheduled for publication Jan. 1, 2027.The publication examines how historiography has shaped past and present definitions of who is recognized as a historian. Through a race- and gender-based analytical approach, Lowe explores the contributions of Black women educators, scholars, and activists who have challenged traditional historical narratives and expanded the understanding of American history.The book also considers how history is presented in schools and how social studies curricula influence students' understanding of the people, experiences, and events that define the nation's historical identity. By examining the relationship between education, historical representation and scholarship, the publication encourages readers to consider whose contributions are included in traditional accounts and how those narratives can be broadened.Among the historical figures discussed are Anna Julia Cooper, Leila Amos Pendleton, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Pauline Hopkins, Susie King Taylor, and Laura Eliza Wilkes. Their work and contributions provide important context for examining the intellectual, educational, and historical influence of Black women across different periods of American history.“Historiography is not merely a record of the past; it is a mirror reflecting who we choose to remember and validate,” Lowe said.“With this work, my objective is to provide students, professors and researchers with the critical tools necessary to recognize the profound structural and intellectual impacts Black women have contributed to American history.”The publication is intended for students, educators, researchers, and general readers interested in American history, African American studies, educational research, and historical scholarship. Its central themes include institutional barriers that have limited the recognition of Black women historians, the relationship between intellectual contributions and activism, and the influence of educational curricula on how historical knowledge is communicated to future generations.For educators and academic readers, the book provides an opportunity to examine how historical narratives are developed, selected, and taught. For general readers, it introduces important perspectives on the women whose scholarship, writing and activism have helped shape the broader understanding of American history.Lowe's pre-order announcement comes ahead of the book's scheduled January 2027 publication. Readers can access the book through several online retail platforms.

Dr. Le'Marqunita De'Sharay Lowe

Dr. Le'Marqunita De'Sharay Lowe

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Dr. Le'Marqunita Lowe Opens Pre-Orders for a History Book Examining Black Women's Role in American Historiography News Provided By Dr. Le'Marqunita De'Sharay Lowe November 12, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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