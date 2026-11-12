Cadsofttools Releases Abviewer 16.3: Improved PDF To DWG/DXF, Enhanced Editing Tools & More Efficient G-Code Generation

A new Bevel Corners mode

Create a drawing layout quickly

Enhanced Processing Queue panel

ABViewer 16.3 delivers new features and improvements across the whole application, including PDF to DWG, CAD to G-Code conversion, and editing tools.

NOR HACHN, KOTAYK MARZ, ARMENIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CADSoftTools is pleased to announce the release of ABViewer 16.3, an updated version of a multifunctional program for working with DWG, DXF, and other CAD files and 3D models.The update delivers new features and improvements across the whole application, including PDF to DWG/DXF conversion, G-code generation, and editing tools:2D Improvements.Improved import of DWG and DXF..Improved export to DWG, DXF, PDF, and SVG..Hyperlinks are now preserved when exporting to PDF.3D Improvements.Support for Parasolid versions 38.0 and 38.1..Batch conversion of 3D models to STEP is now supported.PDF to DWG/DXF Conversion Improvements.Higher conversion speed..Better conversion quality.Editor Mode Improvements.The Offset tool comes with an improved offset generation algorithm and a new Bevel Corners mode..Selected objects can be located directly in the structure tree (right-click the object → Show in Structure)..A 3D Mode setting has been added to the dynamic input (File → Settings → Snap → 3D Mode)..Navigation with the Zoom Optimization setting is now smoother.G-Code Generation Improvements.The algorithm for processing pockets with multiple passes has been improved..Pocket milling and hole drilling operations can now be edited (right-click a pocket or hole → Edit operation)..The G-code mode interface is more responsive: selection and progress are optimized, operation names in G-code comments are expanded, and the Processing Queue panel is improved..The list of entities supported for conversion has become larger: Solid, Attdef, Attrib, and polylines with width and 3D rotation..G-code generation for drilling operations is optimized: automatic tool retraction to the initial plane (G98) has been added.User Iterface Improvements.A new button to quickly create a drawing layout has been added..Pinned panels can be hidden automatically (right-click a dock panel icon → Dock options → enable Auto Hide).Other Improvements.Improved XML API performance..Bug fixes and performance improvements.ABViewer 16.3 is now available for download. A free trial works for 30 days.The update is free of charge for holders of a valid ABViewer 16 license. Users of older versions can upgrade at a special price. Questions about downloading and upgrading are welcome at....###About CADSoftToolsFounded in 2000, CADSoftTools develops software products for industrial and construction drawings. The company offers a wide range of products from ready applications (ABViewer, CST CAD Navigator) to libraries for developers (CAD VCL Multiplatform, CAD DLL, CADEditorX, CAD, Web CAD SDK). CADSoftTools cooperates with a large number of companies worldwide including Samsung, Hitachi Power Europe and others. More information:Media contactEmail:...Website:

Olga Sviridova

CADSoftTools

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CADSoftTools Releases ABViewer 16.3: Improved PDF to DWG/DXF, Enhanced Editing Tools & More Efficient G-Code Generation News Provided By CADSoftTools November 12, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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