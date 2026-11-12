AI Video Maker APIXO AI Adds Seedream 5.5 With 30% Off API Pricing

Concept illustration for Seedream 5.5 image tools on APIXO AI, an AI video creation platform.

Concept illustration of fictional product image assets for video and campaign projects.

APIXO AI Black Friday: Seedream 5.5 1K text-to-image API output is 30% off, from $0.014 per image. Current terms are on the offer page.

Seedream 5.5 adds image generation, editing and layer separation to APIXO AI. Black Friday API pricing starts at $0.014 per 1K text-to-image output.

- Ethan Wang, Growth Marketing Manager at APIXO AISHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- APIXO AI, an AI video maker for creators, marketers and teams, has added Seedream 5.5 image generation and editing to its browser workspace and API. The addition includes transparent PNG output and layer separation, extending the image tools available alongside the platform's video creation workspace.As part of the APIXO AI Black Friday offer, Seedream 5.5 1K text-to-image API output is priced from $0.014 per image, down 30% from the regular $0.020 rate. Eligible API calls receive the offer price without a promo code.Image assets for videos and campaignsSeedream 5.5 is an image model from ByteDance. Creators can begin with a reference image, adjust a product's setting or selected details, and prepare the result for further design work. These images can serve as campaign visuals or reference material for later video projects.Layer separation provides another starting point: an existing composition. It returns individual assets for further work in a design editor. Transparent PNG output can help prepare subjects and decorative elements for new backgrounds."Creators need images they can refine and reuse in videos and campaigns. Seedream 5.5 gives them more options for preparing those assets on APIXO AI," said Ethan Wang, Growth Marketing Manager at APIXO AI.Browser access and API integrationUsers can open the model in the browser to generate images, edit with reference inputs or separate layers. Developers can integrate supported modes through APIXO AI's task API, with polling or completion callbacks for results.APIXO AI's video workspace also provides text-to-video and image-to-video tools. Creators can choose the image and video tools suited to each stage of a project.Black Friday pricing and availabilityThe $0.014 starting rate applies to 1K text-to-image API output. Other output sizes, reference inputs and returned layers affect the total charge. Browser-workspace use follows its displayed credit pricing.Creators can start exploring Seedream 5.5 at the Black Friday API rate, testing image generation and editing for their own projects. The Black Friday offer page lists current pricing, eligible models and specifications, and offer dates.About APIXO AIAPIXO AI is an AI video creation platform for creators, marketers and teams. It brings text-to-video, image-to-video and multiple video models into a browser workspace, complemented by image and audio tools and API access for developers. The service is operated by ECHOFLUX LLC, registered in Wyoming, United States. Learn more about APIXO AI.

Ethan Wang

APIXO AI / ECHOFLUX LLC

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AI Video Maker APIXO AI Adds Seedream 5.5 With 30% Off API Pricing News Provided By APIXO AI November 12, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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