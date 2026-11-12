ANY.RUN Helps European Organizations Strengthen NIS2 Readiness With Independent Threat Intelligence

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANY, a provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, highlights how European organizations can strengthen their cybersecurity risk management and support NIS2 compliance with independent threat intelligence and behavioral analysis.

Even organizations using multiple threat intelligence providers may face coverage gaps when their sources rely on overlapping datasets.

ANY helps address this challenge through Threat Intelligence solutions built on real-world malware and phishing investigations across more than 16,000 organizations.

Threat Intelligence Feeds deliver fresh malicious IP addresses, domains, and URLs to existing security systems. According to ANY, approximately 99% of indicators in TI Feeds are unique compared with other threat intelligence sources, providing additional visibility into threats that established providers may miss.

Threat Intelligence Lookup and TI Reports complement this data with related infrastructure, threat activity, and campaign context, helping security teams investigate incidents and support evidence-based decisions.

These capabilities help organizations address three priorities:

. Support NIS2 readiness: Strengthen incident handling, risk assessments, and the evaluation of existing cybersecurity measures.

. Improve security effectiveness: Expand threat coverage, verify suspicious activity, and make better-informed response decisions.

. Increase cybersecurity ROI: Enhance existing SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and SOC workflows without replacing established security infrastructure.

Read more about independent threat intelligence for NIS2 compliance on ANY Cybersecurity Blog.

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ANY is a provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions trusted by more than 700,000 cybersecurity professionals and 16,000 organizations worldwide.

Its Interactive Sandbox, TI Lookup, TI Feeds, and TI Reports help security teams detect emerging threats, accelerate investigations, and improve incident response while making better use of existing security investments.

ANYRUN FZCO

ANYRUN FZCO

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ANY Helps European Organizations Strengthen NIS2 Readiness with Independent Threat Intelligence News Provided By ANYRUN FZCO November 12, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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