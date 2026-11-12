Bespoke Fit Launches 14-Day Free Trial Of World's First Unlimited Live 1-On-1 Personal Training App

A Bespoke Fit session at home: the member trains while their coach watches on live video and corrects form in real time.

Bespoke Fit logo.

New members train free for 14 days with a real coach on live video for every session, then pay one flat $299 a month for as many sessions as they book.

- Carl J. Borg, founder of Bespoke FitSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bespoke Fit, the world's first app for unlimited live 1-on-1 personal training, now offers new members 14 days of training free. Every session is a live video call with the member's own coach, who watches each set, corrects form while the member is still in the rep and adjusts the workout as it happens. After the 14 days, membership is one flat price of $299 a month for unlimited sessions, with no contract."Before starting Bespoke Fit I used an app-based coaching service, because I wanted to be more consistent with my training. One workout sums it up for me. A message told me it was time to work out so I wouldn't lose my streak. I was sitting on the sofa drinking a beer and eating pizza. I didn't want to lose the streak, so I started the workout. My trainer's voice kept coming through the speaker with things like 'well done, that was a good one, how was it?' There was nobody on the other end. About 36 hours later my trainer congratulated me on a great workout. That's why I started Bespoke Fit: to put a real coach on the other end of every workout, someone who would have noticed," said Carl J. Borg, founder of Bespoke Fit.The 14 days start at the member's first session, not at signup. Nothing is charged during the 14 days, and Bespoke Fit sends a reminder 3 days before the first charge. Members can cancel anytime. Sessions run 45 to 90 minutes at the same price, and most members settle at around an hour. There is no cap on how many sessions a member books.Bark, a marketplace for local services, puts the average in-person trainer in the United States at $50 to $90 a session. At Bespoke Fit a fourth session in the week costs nothing extra: at four sessions a week, $299 a month works out to under $19 a session.Each Bespoke Fit coach works with at most 12 members, a cap the company enforces when it assigns coaches. The coach writes every workout onto the member's training calendar and plans the next one from what they saw on the call. Every coach holds a recognized coaching certification or a sports science degree and completes a 90-day onboarding with the founder."I've always wanted to be consistent with training, but I'd get demotivated and just stop showing up. Knowing Tris is waiting for me at every session means I actually go. Zero planning on my end, he's got it all figured out. Simplest and best thing I've ever done for my health," said Henrik, 36, a Bespoke Fit member.Most live online personal training is sold by the session. Echelon Coach lists $80 for a 60-minute session on its website (November 11, 2026), so three sessions a week comes to more than $1,000 a month. App-guided services such as Trainwell and Future work differently: a trainer writes the plan and the member trains alone to it. Trainwell's chief executive, Matt Spettel, said in a September 2025 talk at Carnegie Mellon University that the company's early pitch decks stated "the economics will work when trainers train 300 clients at once", and that its full-time trainers "can train hundreds of clients at once"; Trainwell does not publish an average. Bespoke Fit charges one flat $299 a month however often a member trains.Bespoke Fit runs its own app on iPhone and Android and in any web browser, with the live video call, the training program, progress tracking and coach messaging in one place. Progress tracking covers top lifts, weekly volume, personal records and measurements, with a recap after every session."I was skeptical about doing training over video at my age, but it has been much easier than I expected. My trainer is patient and adjusts everything to what my body can handle. I have exercised more in the past two months than in the last ten years. My friends can see the difference," said Wanda, 70, a Bespoke Fit member.The 14-day free trial is open to new members at bespoke. Pricing is at bespoke/pricing, and side-by-side comparisons with other online coaching services are at bespoke/compare.About Bespoke FitBespoke Fit is an online personal training service and the first app to offer unlimited live 1-on-1 video personal training for one flat monthly price. Every session is a live video call with a real coach who watches the member's form, corrects it in real time and writes the member's program. Membership is 14 days free, then $299 a month for unlimited sessions of 45 to 90 minutes, and each coach works with at most 12 members. Bespoke Fit runs its own app on iPhone, Android and the web and is available across the United States and worldwide. The company was founded by Carl J. Borg.

Carl J. Borg, Founder

Bespoke Fit

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Bespoke Fit Launches 14-Day Free Trial of World's First Unlimited Live 1-on-1 Personal Training App News Provided By One PR November 12, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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