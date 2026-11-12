Mexty Establishes Dubai Hub To Expand Across The GCC

Mexty opens its Dubai hub to expand across the GCC

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French AI-native learning platform Mexty obtains its UAE business license and opens a Dubai hub to serve organizations across the GCC.

- Hubert Maupas, CEO of MextyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mexty, a French AI-native learning platform company, has obtained its UAE business license and established a new presence in Dubai to support its expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.Mexty Dubai is planned to become the company's main development, commercial and customer-support hub for the GCC, supporting activities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.The Dubai hub will complement Mexty's existing activities in France and Thailand, strengthening the company's ability to serve customers and partners across Europe, Asia and the GCC.Mexty provides an AI-native learning platform combining AI-assisted authoring, interactive learning activities, assessments, learning management, analytics, knowledge bases and AI agents. The platform enables organizations to create, adapt and continuously evolve their own learning experiences rather than relying only on fixed content.Mexty provides an AI-native learning platform combining AI-assisted authoring, interactive learning activities, assessments, learning management, analytics, knowledge bases and AI agents. The platform enables organizations to create, adapt and continuously evolve their own learning experiences rather than relying only on fixed content.Hubert Maupas, CEO of Mexty, said:“Establishing our presence in Dubai is an important milestone for Mexty. The UAE and the wider GCC are investing strongly in artificial intelligence, education and workforce development, making the region a natural market for our next phase of growth.Dubai gives us the opportunity to work more closely with schools, companies, public organizations and local partners across the GCC. Our ambition is to help organizations use AI to make learning more interactive, adaptable and effective.”The UAE expansion follows Mexty's recent introduction of a fully editable and customizable AI Literacy curriculum for UAE schools, available in English and Arabic from Kindergarten to Grade 12.Rather than providing schools with a fixed curriculum, Mexty enables teachers and institutions to modify, adapt, enrich and continuously update learning content according to their own educational objectives and the rapid evolution of AI technologies.The AI Literacy templates are supported by interactive activities, assessments and practical AI experiments and can be used as a starting point within Mexty's broader learning platform.Mexty has also started developing relationships with educators, school leaders and learning specialists in the UAE to gather feedback and adapt its technology and learning approaches to local needs.Beyond AI Literacy, Mexty Dubai will support organizations seeking to introduce AI across learning and development more broadly, including employee onboarding, compliance training, workforce upskilling, professional training, product education, customer education, knowledge transfer, adaptive learning and AI-supported learning workflows.The Dubai hub is expected to become a key centre for Mexty's GCC product development, commercial activities, partnerships and customer support as the company expands its presence across the region.About MextyMexty is an AI-native learning platform that enables organizations to create, deliver, assess and continuously improve interactive learning experiences.The platform combines AI-assisted authoring, interactive activities, assessments, learning management, analytics, knowledge bases and AI agents in one environment, supporting use cases across corporate learning, education, workforce development and customer training.Mexty operates across France, Thailand and the UAE, with its Dubai hub supporting expansion across the GCC.Website: mexty

Hubert Philippe Maupas

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Mexty Launches AI Literacy Curriculum for UAE Schools

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Mexty Establishes Dubai Hub to Expand Across the GCC News Provided By Mexty November 12, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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