Eurobattery Minerals Engages Ilari Kinnunen As Interim Operational Advisor And Prepares EGM



EQS-Media / 12.11.2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 12 November 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) announces that Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director of its wholly owned subsidiary FinnCobalt Oy, has been engaged as interim operational advisor to support the Company's operations and coordination during the current transitional period. Mr Kinnunen has extensive knowledge of the Company's projects and organisation, having led FinnCobalt and the development of the Hautalampi battery mineral project since 2023. His initial mandate will focus on supporting the core team, reviewing the operational situation and preparing a practical action plan for the Company's continued activities. Extraordinary General Meeting The Company is preparing to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to elect new members of the Board of Directors and a new auditor. The Company expects to publish a notice including the date and proposed agenda for the EGM as soon as this information has been confirmed. The operational advisor role Mr Kinnunen's engagement is advisory in nature and does not constitute an appointment as Chief Executive Officer. Any decisions requiring Board approval will remain subject to the Company's formal governance and decision-making processes. Ilari Kinnunen comments: “I am ready to support Eurobattery Minerals during this period. The Company has important assets and projects with significant potential. Through my work with the Company's subsidiary FinnCobalt and the Hautalampi project, I bring a good understanding of the organisation and practical experience in project development. My focus will be on supporting the team, advancing the work on our projects and helping establish a clear path forward.” The Company will continue to keep the market informed of material developments and provide updates in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements. Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in various languages for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail. About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe's security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition. Please visit eurobatteryminerals for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well. Contacts Christer Heljestrand – Corporate Relations Officer E-mail: ... Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB

Key word(s): Energy 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

