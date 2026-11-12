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Novogenia to Contribute DNA Analytics and Personalized Dietary Supplements to Planned Clinical Study as Part of the 10XREVIV Initiative

12.11.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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Novogenia to Contribute DNA Analytics and Personalized Dietary Supplements to Planned Clinical Study as Part of the 10XREVIV Initiative

Planned study in Abu Dhabi combines genetic analysis with personalized nutrient supplementation for GLP-1 therapies

As part of the planned study, Novogenia will conduct DNA analyses, evaluate the results, and develop and produce personalized dietary supplements

The study design initially calls for 500 participants in Abu Dhabi The 10XREVIV initiative is part of Novogenia's international growth strategy Munich, November 12, 2026 - Novogenia AG (ticker symbol: 7V0), an international healthcare company focused on human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic insights, announces its exclusive participation as a technology and manufacturing partner in a planned clinical study as part of the 10XREVIV initiative in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. For the study, Novogenia will conduct and evaluate DNA analyses and develop and manufacture personalized dietary supplements for study participants derived from the results. The planned study is part of the previously announced initiative involving healthcare partners M42, 10X Health, and REVIV Global. “The 10XREVIV initiative is a key component of our international growth strategy. Through our participation in the planned study, we are contributing our core competencies in genetic analysis and the manufacture of personalized dietary supplements to a scientific study. The study aims to provide insights into the additional benefits that individually tailored nutritional support can offer to people receiving GLP-1 therapy. We see this as an important avenue for applying our technologies in the international healthcare market,” explained Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Novogenia AG. Personalized Nutrition as a Complementary Approach to GLP-1 Therapies As part of the 10XREVIV initiative, Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a contract research organization (CRO) belonging to M42, and 10XREVIV have announced a clinical trial to investigate the potential benefits of personalized dietary supplements for patients receiving GLP-1 therapy. GLP-1-based medications are becoming increasingly important, particularly in weight management. The study design initially calls for the enrollment of 500 participants in Abu Dhabi. The focus is on determining the extent to which individually tailored nutritional support, alongside standard care, can positively influence the participants' nutritional status, muscle and fat percentages, and well-being - particularly their quality of life and fatigue levels - as well as their consistent adherence to treatment. As part of the planned study, Novogenia will conduct the participants' DNA analyses and evaluate the results. Based on this, the company will develop and produce individually tailored dietary supplements for study participants. In doing so, Novogenia will make a significant contribution to the study's technical implementation and production activities, leveraging its extensive expertise in human genetics and the development of personalized health products. International Growth and New Market Potential The 10XREVIV initiative in Abu Dhabi is part of the previously announced international growth strategy for Novogenia's core business. The company aims to expand the use of its genetic analysis technologies and personalized health products in international markets. Preparations already undertaken for the Middle East include adapting its products to regional requirements and successfully obtaining Halal certification. The operational launch of the 10XREVIV initiative coincides with a period of strong growth in the global market for GLP-1-based therapies. According to market forecasts, the market is expected to rise from approximately $66 billion in 2025 to more than $185 billion by 2033[1]. As these therapies become more widely used, ensuring adequate nutrient intake is also gaining importance. A U.S. study published in 2025 involving more than 460,000 adults prescribed GLP-1 therapy documented that 22.4% experienced a nutrient deficiency or a related complication for the first time within one year. These findings highlight the importance of adequate nutrient intake during GLP-1 therapy, although other factors may also contribute to the development of nutrient deficiencies. This creates new opportunities for Novogenia to apply its expertise in genetic analysis and the manufacturing of personalized dietary supplements to innovative care models and further expand its presence in the international healthcare market. Through its involvement in the planned study, Novogenia builds on the previously communicated strategic direction of the 10XREVIV initiative and strengthens its position as a technology and manufacturing partner in personalized healthcare.

About Novogenia AG The“Novogenia Group” (i.e., Novogenia AG, including its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company's own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Novogenia also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient's or client's needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Novogenia holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit Contact Novogenia AG Media Contact Brienner Str. 7 MC Services AG 80333 Munich Katja Arnold, Dr. Fotini Vogiatzi Tel: +49 89 - 20 500 450 Phone: +49 89 - 210 228-0 ... ... [1] 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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