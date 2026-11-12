Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA

12.11.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to strengthen specialty fiber capabilities for nonwovens in Mobile, USA

In line with its“Grow NW. Reset TX.” strategy, Lenzing invests EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) at its lyocell fiber production site in Mobile, USA

Expanded short-cut fiber capabilities increase production flexibility and accelerate specialty nonwovens innovation Investment strengthens Mobile's role in Lenzing's global Nonwovens business, delivering specialty fiber solutions Lenzing, November 12, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is investing EUR 27 mn (USD 31 mn) to expand specialty fiber capabilities at its production site in Mobile, Alabama, USA to reinforce it's long-term commitment to the nonwovens business. In line with the“Grow NW. Reset TX.” strategy, the investment will strengthen the site's role in Lenzing's global Nonwovens business and support the development of customized, wood-based fiber solutions for specialty nonwovens applications. “Nonwovens are a strategic growth area for Lenzing, and our investment in Mobile reflects our strong commitment to expanding our capabilities in this business and strengthening Lenzing's presence in the Americas and globally,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of the Lenzing Group.“The investment will expand Mobile's capabilities in specialty fibers, including lyocell short-cut fibers, and future innovations. This will enable Lenzing to offer a broader range of specialty fibers for nonwovens.” “With enhanced capabilities in Mobile, we will be better positioned to support our customers in developing innovative solutions and create value for our customers,” says Patricia A. Sargeant, EVP Global Nonwovens at Lenzing.“This investment creates new opportunities for closer collaboration and bringing differentiated solutions to the market while promoting the replacement of fossil-based fibers with wood-based fibers in nonwoven products.” The Mobile investment is part of Lenzing's EUR 50 mn investment program for its Nonwovens business, which also includes EUR 23 mn previously announced for expanding production capabilities at the Lenzing site, Austria. Together, these investments demonstrate Lenzing's long-term commitment to advancing innovation and supporting growth in specialty fiber markets for nonwovens. Photo download: Your contact for



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About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group is an internationally operating company that develops and manufactures wood-based product solutions for the textile and nonwovens industries. As one of the few companies worldwide, Lenzing combines the production of cellulose fibers and filaments, as well as dissolving wood pulp and biorefinery products, under one roof, thereby covering key stages of the production process in-house. Lenzing's wood-based specialty fibers and filaments are developed to meet demanding and highly specialized customer requirements and applications and are used in a wide range of end products, including apparel, home textiles, hygiene products, as well as medical and industrial applications. They are marketed under the TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, and LENZINGTM product brands.



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Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025

Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738



TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM, and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG. 12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

