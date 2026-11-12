Reply SpA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

REPLY: The Board of Directors approves the quarterly financial report as of 30 September 2026

12.11.2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All economic indicators have substantially improved:

Consolidated turnover of €1,987.9 million (1,819.8 as at 30 September 2025)

EBITDA of €354.9 million (335.5 as at 30 September 2025)

EBIT of €286.7 million (281.0 as at 30 September 2025)

Pre-tax profit of €291.6 million (268.1 as at 30 September 2025) Positive Net Financial Position of €397.0 million. Today, the Board of Directors of Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2026. The Group's consolidated turnover in the first nine months of the year reached €1,987.9 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to €1,819.8 million recorded on 30 September 2025. The indicators for the period are positive. Consolidated EBITDA was €354.9 million, equal to 17.9% of the consolidated revenues. As of September 2025 EBITDA was €335.5 million.

EBIT, from January to September, reached €286.7 million, equal to 14.4% of the consolidated revenues. The corresponding 2025 figure was €281.0 million. Pre-tax profit, from January to September 2026, was €291.6 million, equal to 14.7% of the revenues. As of September 2025 pre-tax profit stood at €268.1 million. For the third quarter of the year, the Group's performance is positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €676.0 million compared to €598.5 million of the third quarter 2025. EBITDA, from July to September 2026, was equal to €121.7 million, with an EBIT of €97.0 million and pre-tax profit of €97.4 million. As at 30 September 2026 the Group's net financial position was positive at €397.0 million. The net financial position as at 30 June 2026 was positive for €402.0 million. “The positive results for the first nine months of 2026,” said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply,“confirm the strength of a Group that has consistently invested over the years in emerging technologies and in the people capable of transforming them into solutions for businesses. Building on these foundations, we are now helping companies leverage artificial intelligence to unlock the value of the knowledge and experience they have accumulated over time, making it accessible and usable on a much broader scale. This transformation opens up new opportunities for growth and competitiveness.” “Above all,” continues Mario Rizzante,“artificial intelligence is changing the way this knowledge is used. Natural language makes interaction between people and systems more immediate, whilst intelligent agents enable a shift from simply accessing information to executing tasks. These capabilities are now beginning to extend to machines and industrial processes, bringing artificial intelligence directly into companies' operational activities.” “This is the direction in which Reply is investing” concludes Mario Rizzante“Through Reply Model Factory, our Houses of Models and our initiatives in Agentic AI and Physical AI, we are developing the skills and tools needed to create a new generation of intelligent systems. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and, above all, in developing the skills of our people. What will make the difference is not simply the availability of technology, but the ability to understand, develop and apply it rapidly.” The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries REPLY Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. Media Contacts Fabio Zappelli

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Tel. +39 011 771 1594 IR Contacts Michael Lueckenkoetter

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Tel. +49 5241 5009 611

Paolo Capitelli

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Tel. +39 011 771 1594 November 12, 2026 This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail. 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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