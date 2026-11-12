Issuer: BALFIN Group / Key word(s): Real Estate/Investment

BALFIN Group Acquires Tietz Property in Munich, Marking Entry into German Market

12.11.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

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MUNICH, GERMANY - BALFIN Group, a privately held international investment group, has acquired the landmark Tietz property in central Munich, marking its entry into the German market and expanding its presence in established European economies. The Group plans an ambitious transformation of the property, aiming to restore its prominence and unlock its potential as a contemporary mixed-use destination. Located directly opposite Munich Central Station and connected to it through an underground passage, the property sits along one of the city's most prominent commercial corridors, linking the station with Karlsplatz (Stachus), and comprises approximately 26,500 m2. Its strategic location and excellent connectivity make it an attractive addition to BALFIN Group's growing international asset management portfolio. Currently non-operational, the Tietz property is set to undergo a comprehensive transformation into a contemporary mixed-use destination. The redevelopment concept envisages modern office spaces on the upper floors, high-street retail on the ground floor and first basement level, alongside potential food and beverage offerings. The transformation will seek to preserve the building's architectural character and respect its historical identity, while introducing contemporary spaces and functions that respond to the evolving needs of the city. Through this approach, BALFIN Group aims to give the property a new chapter, bringing renewed vitality to an important location in the heart of Munich. "Entering Germany marks an important milestone in BALFIN Group's international development. We see the Tietz property as an opportunity to bring new life to a prominent location in Munich, combining our experience in developing and managing commercial destinations with a vision for its future. Our ambition is to create a vibrant destination that generates lasting value for businesses, visitors and the city," said Samir Mane, Founder and President of BALFIN Group. The Group will oversee the redevelopment through its German subsidiary and remains open to collaboration with local investors and strategic partners as it establishes its presence in Germany. Drawing on more than three decades of experience in developing, owning and managing commercial properties, BALFIN Group brings an established operational track record to the project. The Group currently owns and manages four shopping centres and one retail park, providing substantial experience in developing and operating commercial destinations. The Munich redevelopment is also expected to support employment throughout the construction phase, involving skilled workers and specialists across construction, engineering, architecture and related services, while creating opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. The Munich investment builds on BALFIN Group's established presence in Austria, where its real estate portfolio spans multiple residential and commercial developments in Vienna and other locations, including the Nordbahnstraße 50 property acquired in 2025. Beyond Europe, the Group is also active in the United States and Canada through BALFIN Americas, with investments and developments across the commercial and residential real estate sectors. Together, these activities reflect BALFIN Group's expanding international footprint and its growing focus on strategic assets in established markets. About BALFIN Group BALFIN Group is a privately held international investment group founded in Vienna in 1993 by Samir Mane. From its beginnings as a single trading venture, the Group has evolved into a diversified business operating across 14 countries and nine key industries: Retail, Real Estate, Asset Management, Financial Services, Hospitality, Logistics, Education, Clean Energy, and Entertainment. With approximately 5,000 employees and more than three decades of experience, BALFIN Group continues to pursue sustainable growth, strategic international expansion, and long-term value creation through a diversified portfolio of businesses and investments. Contact: Agim Fjolla... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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