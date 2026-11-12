Kerala Guv Clears Prosecution Of Former Left Minister In Lionel Messi Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Nov 12 (IANS) Former Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman is set to face corruption proceedings over the failed bid to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to Kerala, with Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Thursday granting sanction to proceed against him.

The Governor's approval marks a major development in the controversy, which began with the announcement of Messi's proposed visit under the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in 2024.

Despite repeated promises, the football legend and the Argentine team never made it to Kerala.

Abdurahiman's former private secretary C. Sathyapalan, former Kerala Sports Council president U. Sharaf Ali and Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), the event sponsor, have also been named in the case.

The state government had earlier granted the necessary sanction to proceed against Sathyapalan and Sharaf Ali.

Since Abdurahiman was a minister when the alleged irregularities took place, the Governor's approval was required to initiate proceedings against him.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by ADGP P. Vijayan, had recommended corruption proceedings against the former minister and others after its preliminary investigation found alleged irregularities in the selection of the sponsor and the arrangements made for the proposed visit.

The investigation is also examining the financial transactions linked to the event, including an alleged transfer of Rs 126 crore to overseas accounts through a US-based agency in the name of payments to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The alleged role of RBC, the sponsorship agreements and the circumstances under which the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi was handed over to the company are among the issues under scrutiny.

A separate Rs 22.68-crore GST evasion allegation has also emerged.

The SIT is examining the foreign trip undertaken by Abdurahiman in connection with the proposed visit and whether government procedures were violated in selecting the sponsor and extending facilities to it.

The Enforcement Directorate is also examining possible violations of foreign exchange laws.

The former minister has denied wrongdoing and maintained that all efforts to bring Messi and the Argentine team to Kerala were made in good faith.

The failure of what was projected as a major international football event has thus turned into a probe involving alleged corruption, financial irregularities and possible violations of foreign exchange and tax laws.